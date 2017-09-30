WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 5:36 pm
Bets'y Bulls
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1448
Location: Mirfield
Burr was at Widnes?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:06 pm
redeverready
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14957
Location: Gods County
Rumour doing rounds this afternoon at the game was neither team been relegated. Beaumont was asked what impact it would have on the club losing the game and he said minimal.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:11 pm
redeverready
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 12, 2006 9:04 pm
Posts: 14957
Location: Gods County
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Burr was at Widnes?

No he wasn't.
I can accept failure, but I can't accept not trying.


Michael Jordan
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:39 pm
Bets'y Bulls
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1448
Location: Mirfield
Didn't think he was
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:38 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9668
Location: Bradbados
redeverready wrote:
Rumour doing rounds this afternoon at the game was neither team been relegated. Beaumont was asked what impact it would have on the club losing the game and he said minimal.


IIRC, Beaumont was commenting on the fact that he was going to stay at the club and would continue to put his money in. I thought his actual meaning was more that relegation wouldn't affect the club because he would honour contracts in the lower division, rather than they wouldn't be going down. I guess we'll finally know what outcomes there will be (if any) when the alleged statement of new operating procedures is announced....not holding my breath on that either, tbh.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 2:37 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27298
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
My thoughts too. Too many conspiracy theorists around.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
