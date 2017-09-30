redeverready wrote: Rumour doing rounds this afternoon at the game was neither team been relegated. Beaumont was asked what impact it would have on the club losing the game and he said minimal.

IIRC, Beaumont was commenting on the fact that he was going to stay at the club and would continue to put his money in. I thought his actual meaning was more that relegation wouldn't affect the club because he would honour contracts in the lower division, rather than they wouldn't be going down. I guess we'll finally know what outcomes there will be (if any) when the alleged statement of new operating procedures is announced....not holding my breath on that either, tbh.