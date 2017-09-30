Smack him Jimmy

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm

Posts: 611

Location: Depends whose asking



Bulliac wrote:



http://bit.ly/2xLtD05 Garside just announced



A few of his comments are a bit worrying; at first I thought he'd been "Chalmered"



".......... Bradford. It’s a big club ..........................." NO - we used to be a big club - now we're just a club



"..... it will be good to get back up north and play in front of some big crowds ......." - Strange - I thought he had signed for Bradford - unless he thinks 3000 is a big crowd



"......... Bradford are still a massive club ..........................." NO - Stop it, you will upset our neighbours



"......... Next year is about winning those games and making sure we get straight back up into the Championship ........................."

Sounds like a plan to me; and proves he's not been sold the "we're not getting relegated" sales pitch A few of his comments are a bit worrying; at first I thought he'd been "Chalmered""....................................." NO - we used to be a big club - now we're just a club"............" - Strange - I thought he had signed for Bradford - unless he thinks 3000 is a big crowd"...................................." NO - Stop it, you will upset our neighbours".................................."Sounds like a plan to me; and proves he's not been sold the "we're not getting relegated" sales pitch rugbyreddog

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm

Posts: 4025

Location: Hornsea



Website Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm4025Hornsea I have this weird feeling that the outcome of the MPG could be really important to the Bulls. And I don't know why. Fr13daY

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm

Posts: 455

Location: A floating palace of ignorance



Website Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm455A floating palace of ignorance "..... it will be good to get back up north and play in front of some big crowds ......." - Strange - I thought he had signed for Bradford - unless he thinks 3000 is a big crowd



Compared to the successful but poorly supported team he has been with for the past three years, 3000 home supporters is pretty good. Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on. Bulliac

100% League Network



Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm

Posts: 9666

Location: Bradbados

Smack him Jimmy wrote: A few of his comments are a bit worrying; at first I thought he'd been "Chalmered"



".......... Bradford. It’s a big club ..........................." NO - we used to be a big club - now we're just a club



"..... it will be good to get back up north and play in front of some big crowds ......." - Strange - I thought he had signed for Bradford - unless he thinks 3000 is a big crowd



"......... Bradford are still a massive club ..........................." NO - Stop it, you will upset our neighbours



"......... Next year is about winning those games and making sure we get straight back up into the Championship ........................."

Sounds like a plan to me; and proves he's not been sold the "we're not getting relegated" sales pitch



Don't forget he started at Huddersfield and then went to London - I guess that does put 'large crowd' into a different perspective.

He does seem to be very quickly, 'on message', though and I'm not too sure who management are trying to fool with all that nonsense though, seeing as we worked out the reality some time back. Surely not the players.. Don't forget he started at Huddersfield and then went to London - I guess that does put 'large crowd' into a different perspective.He does seem to be very quickly, 'on message', though and I'm not too sure who management are trying to fool with all that nonsense though, seeing as we worked out the reality some time back. Surely not the players.. Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.

Mark Twain



Build Bridges NOT Walls rugbyreddog

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm

Posts: 4025

Location: Hornsea



Website Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm4025Hornsea rugbyreddog wrote: I have this weird feeling that the outcome of the MPG could be really important to the Bulls. And I don't know why.

Damn. Could have done with Leigh winning that. Damn. Could have done with Leigh winning that. Nothus

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm

Posts: 4452

Location: Bradford

Leigh's indiscipline has been poor all season. You can get away with it in the championship but it was never going to fly in SL and ultimately it's what got them relegated.

Hope someone's on the phone to Ethan seeing if he wants to reconsider his options. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullsmad, debaser, Fr13daY, HiramC, Jabebby, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, psychostring, Spannerz and 179 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 52 , 53 , 54 , 55 1 ... 51 548 posts • Page 55 of 55 Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,640,800 2,563 76,263 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. FT TODAY : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE 44 - 14 SHEFFIELD FT TODAY : 15:00 8s LEIGH 10 - 26 CATALANS TV TOMORROW : 10:15 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























