Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:36 am
Pyrah123 Stevo's Armpit

psychostring wrote:
Good signing that. Happy with how the squad is shaping up. My wish list/order of who I hope re-signs from the remaining members of the 2017 squad:

Sironen
Ryan (I know he is more than likely going to leave but it is a wish list)
Roche (again, more of a faint hope)
Magrin
Wilkinson
Rickett
Pickersgill
Davies (only as a squad player and not at the expense of us being able to recruit a more powerful/fiery player)

I would like to see us get one or even 2 big/tough old head type props to balance out the age of the squad a bit and give us some fear factor in the pack.

Any more rumoursnof new signings doing the rounds? I know James Harrison was mentioned earlier which I'd be happy with.


I've heard a Fev player mentioned.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:42 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

HamsterChops wrote:
Bradford signing a player that came through Huddersfield's academy is like some kind of mirror world. Next up, Mike Worrincy wins top tackler award immediately before Ryan Bailey is given a lifetime achievement award for fair play.



Yes I'm aware of Chris Bridge

:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 11:50 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Bulliac wrote:
Garside just announced

http://bit.ly/2xLtD05


A few of his comments are a bit worrying; at first I thought he'd been "Chalmered"

"..........Bradford. It’s a big club ..........................." NO - we used to be a big club - now we're just a club

".....it will be good to get back up north and play in front of some big crowds......." - Strange - I thought he had signed for Bradford - unless he thinks 3000 is a big crowd

".........Bradford are still a massive club ..........................." NO - Stop it, you will upset our neighbours

".........Next year is about winning those games and making sure we get straight back up into the Championship........................."
Sounds like a plan to me; and proves he's not been sold the "we're not getting relegated" sales pitch
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 12:40 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

I have this weird feeling that the outcome of the MPG could be really important to the Bulls. And I don't know why.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:05 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

".....it will be good to get back up north and play in front of some big crowds......." - Strange - I thought he had signed for Bradford - unless he thinks 3000 is a big crowd

Compared to the successful but poorly supported team he has been with for the past three years, 3000 home supporters is pretty good.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 1:11 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Smack him Jimmy wrote:
A few of his comments are a bit worrying; at first I thought he'd been "Chalmered"

"..........Bradford. It’s a big club ..........................." NO - we used to be a big club - now we're just a club

".....it will be good to get back up north and play in front of some big crowds......." - Strange - I thought he had signed for Bradford - unless he thinks 3000 is a big crowd

".........Bradford are still a massive club ..........................." NO - Stop it, you will upset our neighbours

".........Next year is about winning those games and making sure we get straight back up into the Championship........................."
Sounds like a plan to me; and proves he's not been sold the "we're not getting relegated" sales pitch


Don't forget he started at Huddersfield and then went to London - I guess that does put 'large crowd' into a different perspective.
He does seem to be very quickly, 'on message', though and I'm not too sure who management are trying to fool with all that nonsense though, seeing as we worked out the reality some time back. Surely not the players..
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
