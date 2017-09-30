psychostring wrote:

Good signing that. Happy with how the squad is shaping up. My wish list/order of who I hope re-signs from the remaining members of the 2017 squad:



Sironen

Ryan (I know he is more than likely going to leave but it is a wish list)

Roche (again, more of a faint hope)

Magrin

Wilkinson

Rickett

Pickersgill

Davies (only as a squad player and not at the expense of us being able to recruit a more powerful/fiery player)



I would like to see us get one or even 2 big/tough old head type props to balance out the age of the squad a bit and give us some fear factor in the pack.



Any more rumoursnof new signings doing the rounds? I know James Harrison was mentioned earlier which I'd be happy with.