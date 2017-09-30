WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 8:36 am
psychostring wrote:
Good signing that. Happy with how the squad is shaping up. My wish list/order of who I hope re-signs from the remaining members of the 2017 squad:

Sironen
Ryan (I know he is more than likely going to leave but it is a wish list)
Roche (again, more of a faint hope)
Magrin
Wilkinson
Rickett
Pickersgill
Davies (only as a squad player and not at the expense of us being able to recruit a more powerful/fiery player)

I would like to see us get one or even 2 big/tough old head type props to balance out the age of the squad a bit and give us some fear factor in the pack.

Any more rumoursnof new signings doing the rounds? I know James Harrison was mentioned earlier which I'd be happy with.


I've heard a Fev player mentioned.
