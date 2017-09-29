WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:56 pm
Bulliac User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9665
Location: Bradbados
Garside just announced

http://bit.ly/2xLtD05
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 4:03 pm
Duckman User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3898
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
Good signing, useful addition, welcome aboard Matt.

Just hope the 2018 head coach agrees with the squad that's being put together...
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:49 pm
Ewwenorfolk User avatar
Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2006 8:42 pm
Posts: 11979
"I’m from Huddersfield and I came through their system"

I didn't realise Garside was in the Bradford academy?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:54 pm
Stan Doffarf Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Apr 04, 2012 11:17 pm
Posts: 37
Decent signing, terrible spelling in the announcement headline. As usual.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:17 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3396
Location: Bradford
The squad is shaping up nicely

And I think I'm right in saying, all on two-year deals - so plenty of stability
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:29 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3136
Stan Doffarf wrote:
Decent signing, terrible spelling in the announcement headline. As usual.
Agreed. For the love of god can we please proofread these documents before they go live?!
