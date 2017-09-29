Good signing, useful addition, welcome aboard Matt.
Just hope the 2018 head coach agrees with the squad that's being put together...
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, BeechwoodBull, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, dddooommm, Duckman, Fr13daY, Highlander, MDF3, Mobull, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, phillgee, RickyF1, roger daly, scorchingdick, Stockwell & Smales, Surely not, tackler thommo and 211 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,640,121
|2,359
|76,259
|4,491
|SET
|