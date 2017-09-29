WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:30 pm
beefy1 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Apr 17, 2009 5:50 pm
Posts: 717
HamsterChops wrote:
Back on the subject of next season, I see Mike Worrincy has just been released by Doncaster (didn't even know he was there). A return for the turnstile?

Probably being replaced by Graham Horne, who I'd like to see come to the Bulls. Good professional and a versatile player. Going to link up with his brother after being released by Hull KR though I'd imagine.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:39 pm
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3897
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
quoting bullinenemyland and the Potential starting lineup;

1. Lee Smith
2.
3. Ashley Gibson
4. Ross Oakes
5.
6. Joe Keyes
7. Dane Chisholm
8. Liam Kirk
9. Sam Hallas
10. Ross Peltier
11.
12.
13. Elliot Minachella

Squad members
Vila Halafihi
Oliver Wilson
Evan Hodgson
Reiss Butterworth

rumoured
Garside
Harrison

Looking good so far, but with a definite need for wingers and forwards, with a couple of big experienced hard props as a priority. Anyone heard any more rumours of players?

But most importantly we need the head coach position sorted first, but I suspect that'll become clearer once we hear the RFL plans for League 1, which must be changing in some form so an announcement about which I guess will be next week? Which will happily coincide with the timeframe Toovey has put on his decision, isn't that a happy coincidence??
Last edited by Duckman on Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:15 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 1:49 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3104
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Speaking to a Wakefield fan the other day and he was quite adamant that we had either been speaking to or offered a contract to Richard Owen. I don't believe it like, but stranger things have happened.

I hope we are looking a a couple of Pacific Islanders in the World Cup. Wouldn't mind an Ah Van type winger at this level or a Manuokafoa type prop (2012 version) at this level either.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:06 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3078
Garside and Harrison next 2 signings
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, BullyBully13, dddooommm, domthebull, Duckman, Fr13daY, Highlander, le penguin, Lilfatman, MDF3, roger daly, rugbyreddog, SCONE, The Devil's Advocate, thepimp007, woolly07 and 227 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,0722,22176,2534,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 19:45
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM