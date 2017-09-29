quoting bullinenemyland and the Potential starting lineup;



1. Lee Smith

2.

3. Ashley Gibson

4. Ross Oakes

5.

6. Joe Keyes

7. Dane Chisholm

8. Liam Kirk

9. Sam Hallas

10. Ross Peltier

11.

12.

13. Elliot Minachella



Squad members

Vila Halafihi

Oliver Wilson

Evan Hodgson

Reiss Butterworth



rumoured

Garside

Harrison



Looking good so far, but with a definite need for wingers and forwards, with a couple of big experienced hard props as a priority. Anyone heard any more rumours of players?



But most importantly we need the head coach position sorted first, but I suspect that'll become clearer once we hear the RFL plans for League 1, which must be changing in some form so an announcement about which I guess will be next week? Which will happily coincide with the timeframe Toovey has put on his decision, isn't that a happy coincidence??