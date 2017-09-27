martinwildbull

HamsterChops wrote: I must be the only one that was highly disappointed to see that Halafihi had signed then. Mediocre player who's only looked half decent in a few games because the rest of team is full of other mediocre players who weren't quite as energetic as him.



Classic example of faux fannery. You say you won't pay for a ticket until we have won superleague as you are waiting for the owners to prove their words, and yet post on a fans forum as if you were a fan instead of a depressive. You are a glory fan in attitude, except you don't flick off when the glory days are gone, hence your depression. I cannot be bothered to look back but I bet you were chief moaner about Luke Gale (nominee for Man of Steel this year) when playing behind a beaten pack. Halafihi has changed his game, you cannot change yours.



And you have reminded me that you are the Reichsobergruppenfartensheisercommandant of the Grammar Gestapo. People that are confident in their skills can have a bit of fun, and this context that's how language changes. It is called creativity, and Shakespeare invented a massive number of words, though I am not comparing my wordplay with his originality. Or are you saying we should all go back to Anglo Saxon?



btw I would rather have an intellect than none, I will pop some brains in that begging cup of yours, but HEALTH WARNING you will become far more mentally balanced, ie bipolar rather than monopolar. which may challenge your position as a professional depressive.



Bulls Boy 2011

Going back to the fans forum from August, Chalmers said that we were going to be getting a new assistant coach. Has anyone heard anything regarding this? And has anyone heard anything about the boxing day friendly that we were trying to organise?



Also we should be hearing something about kits and sponsors within the next month as they are hoping to have kits etc on sale for November.

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



HamsterChops

Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Going back to the fans forum from August, Chalmers said that we were going to be getting a new assistant coach. Has anyone heard anything regarding this? And has anyone heard anything about the boxing day friendly that we were trying to organise?



Also we should be hearing something about kits and sponsors within the next month as they are hoping to have kits etc on sale for November.



I wouldn't think you could get a new assistant coach until the current head coach makes his fecking mind up as to what he's doing.



HamsterChops wrote: I wouldn't think you could get a new assistant coach until the current head coach makes his fecking mind up as to what he's doing.



To be fair to Toovey he's contracted until November. So if he makes a decision in the next couple of weeks then he's technically doing us a favour as he doesn't have to say anything until his contract runs out.



'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



jayb

Johnbulls wrote: Toovey heads back to Oz this week.I would imagine to see how the land lies over there regarding work prospects and weighing them up against what hes been offered over here.It certainly needs sorting one way or the other ASAP.



mystic eddie

HamsterChops wrote: Wow, my own personal stalker.



I ain't been on here for a while now and it is not a surprise to see MWB having a pop at someone. The trouble is that he is not very good at trying to get bites so he is generally ignored.



I ain't been on here for a while now and it is not a surprise to see MWB having a pop at someone. The trouble is that he is not very good at trying to get bites so he is generally ignored.

Her is perhaps the most boring person I have ever read on any forum anywhere.



By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013



Aye, and Eddie is hinting at it too. And, as we all know:

mystic eddie wrote: I ain't been on here for a while now and it is not a surprise to see MWB having a pop at someone. The trouble is that he is not very good at trying to get bites so he is generally ignored.



Her is perhaps the most boring person I have ever read on any forum anywhere.



