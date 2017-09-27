|
Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1640
|
HamsterChops wrote:
I must be the only one that was highly disappointed to see that Halafihi had signed then. Mediocre player who's only looked half decent in a few games because the rest of team is full of other mediocre players who weren't quite as energetic as him.
Classic example of faux fannery. You say you won't pay for a ticket until we have won superleague as you are waiting for the owners to prove their words, and yet post on a fans forum as if you were a fan instead of a depressive. You are a glory fan in attitude, except you don't flick off when the glory days are gone, hence your depression. I cannot be bothered to look back but I bet you were chief moaner about Luke Gale (nominee for Man of Steel this year) when playing behind a beaten pack. Halafihi has changed his game, you cannot change yours.
And you have reminded me that you are the Reichsobergruppenfartensheisercommandant of the Grammar Gestapo. People that are confident in their skills can have a bit of fun, and this context that's how language changes. It is called creativity, and Shakespeare invented a massive number of words, though I am not comparing my wordplay with his originality. Or are you saying we should all go back to Anglo Saxon?
btw I would rather have an intellect than none, I will pop some brains in that begging cup of yours, but HEALTH WARNING you will become far more mentally balanced, ie bipolar rather than monopolar. which may challenge your position as a professional depressive.
Hmm, on review not quite aggressive enough a response, but I have just discovered the Sallford v Keighley Championship playoff is on youtube, the warm up to the Superleague I Premiership playoff final, Wigan V St Helens, and that is far more interesting than tickling the tummy of a gnat.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:07 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2806
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Wow, my own personal stalker.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:27 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3103
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
Going back to the fans forum from August, Chalmers said that we were going to be getting a new assistant coach. Has anyone heard anything regarding this? And has anyone heard anything about the boxing day friendly that we were trying to organise?
Also we should be hearing something about kits and sponsors within the next month as they are hoping to have kits etc on sale for November.
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:31 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2806
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I wouldn't think you could get a new assistant coach until the current head coach makes his fecking mind up as to what he's doing.
As far as the kits go, I wouldn't be holding your breath. The 2017 kits that are no longer going to be worn are still on sale at full price in the shop. I would expect they'll be sold off cheap before new ones come in.
|
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:41 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3103
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
HamsterChops wrote:
To be fair to Toovey he's contracted until November. So if he makes a decision in the next couple of weeks then he's technically doing us a favour as he doesn't have to say anything until his contract runs out.
Well I hope we hear some sponsorship news at least soon. Be nice to know we have some money from somewhere this season!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Thu Sep 28, 2017 8:50 am
|
jayb
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Wed Aug 03, 2011 3:58 pm
Posts: 189
Location: 37.2350° N, 115.8111° W
|
Johnbulls wrote:
Toovey heads back to Oz this week.I would imagine to see how the land lies over there regarding work prospects and weighing them up against what hes been offered over here.It certainly needs sorting one way or the other ASAP.
While he's there maybe he could see if he can locate Willie Tonga
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:19 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8841
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Wow, my own personal stalker.
I ain't been on here for a while now and it is not a surprise to see MWB having a pop at someone. The trouble is that he is not very good at trying to get bites so he is generally ignored.
Her is perhaps the most boring person I have ever read on any forum anywhere.
|
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.
By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013
Aye, and Eddie is hinting at it too. And, as we all know:
Mystic Eddie has been right all along! - copyright vbfg 05.01.2017
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 11:46 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2806
Location: No longer Bradford
|
mystic eddie wrote:
I ain't been on here for a while now and it is not a surprise to see MWB having a pop at someone. The trouble is that he is not very good at trying to get bites so he is generally ignored.
Her is perhaps the most boring person I have ever read on any forum anywhere.
He seems to be currently following me around like a little yappy dog. But one of those that isn't quite all there and will spend half it's life barking at it's reflection in a window. I've used the "foe" feature on here for him now so that I can effectively stop the yapping with a shotgun
|
