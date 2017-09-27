HamsterChops wrote: I must be the only one that was highly disappointed to see that Halafihi had signed then. Mediocre player who's only looked half decent in a few games because the rest of team is full of other mediocre players who weren't quite as energetic as him.

Classic example of faux fannery. You say you won't pay for a ticket until we have won superleague as you are waiting for the owners to prove their words, and yet post on a fans forum as if you were a fan instead of a depressive. You are a glory fan in attitude, except you don't flick off when the glory days are gone, hence your depression. I cannot be bothered to look back but I bet you were chief moaner about Luke Gale (nominee for Man of Steel this year) when playing behind a beaten pack. Halafihi has changed his game, you cannot change yours.And you have reminded me that you are the Reichsobergruppenfartensheisercommandant of the Grammar Gestapo. People that are confident in their skills can have a bit of fun, and this context that's how language changes. It is called creativity, and Shakespeare invented a massive number of words, though I am not comparing my wordplay with his originality. Or are you saying we should all go back to Anglo Saxon?btw I would rather have an intellect than none, I will pop some brains in that begging cup of yours, but HEALTH WARNING you will become far more mentally balanced, ie bipolar rather than monopolar. which may challenge your position as a professional depressive.Hmm, on review not quite aggressive enough a response, but I have just discovered the Sallford v Keighley Championship playoff is on youtube, the warm up to the Superleague I Premiership playoff final, Wigan V St Helens, and that is far more interesting than tickling the tummy of a gnat.