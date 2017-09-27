WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:24 pm
martinwildbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1640
HamsterChops wrote:
I must be the only one that was highly disappointed to see that Halafihi had signed then. Mediocre player who's only looked half decent in a few games because the rest of team is full of other mediocre players who weren't quite as energetic as him.


Classic example of faux fannery. You say you won't pay for a ticket until we have won superleague as you are waiting for the owners to prove their words, and yet post on a fans forum as if you were a fan instead of a depressive. You are a glory fan in attitude, except you don't flick off when the glory days are gone, hence your depression. I cannot be bothered to look back but I bet you were chief moaner about Luke Gale (nominee for Man of Steel this year) when playing behind a beaten pack. Halafihi has changed his game, you cannot change yours.

And you have reminded me that you are the Reichsobergruppenfartensheisercommandant of the Grammar Gestapo. People that are confident in their skills can have a bit of fun, and this context that's how language changes. It is called creativity, and Shakespeare invented a massive number of words, though I am not comparing my wordplay with his originality. Or are you saying we should all go back to Anglo Saxon?

btw I would rather have an intellect than none, I will pop some brains in that begging cup of yours, but HEALTH WARNING you will become far more mentally balanced, ie bipolar rather than monopolar. which may challenge your position as a professional depressive.

Hmm, on review not quite aggressive enough a response, but I have just discovered the Sallford v Keighley Championship playoff is on youtube, the warm up to the Superleague I Premiership playoff final, Wigan V St Helens, and that is far more interesting than tickling the tummy of a gnat.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:07 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2802
Location: No longer Bradford
martinwildbull wrote:
Classic example of faux fannery. You say you won't pay for a ticket until we have won superleague as you are waiting for the owners to prove their words, and yet post on a fans forum as if you were a fan instead of a depressive. You are a glory fan in attitude, except you don't flick off when the glory days are gone, hence your depression. I cannot be bothered to look back but I bet you were chief moaner about Luke Gale (nominee for Man of Steel this year) when playing behind a beaten pack. Halafihi has changed his game, you cannot change yours.

And you have reminded me that you are the Reichsobergruppenfartensheisercommandant of the Grammar Gestapo. People that are confident in their skills can have a bit of fun, and this context that's how language changes. It is called creativity, and Shakespeare invented a massive number of words, though I am not comparing my wordplay with his originality. Or are you saying we should all go back to Anglo Saxon?

btw I would rather have an intellect than none, I will pop some brains in that begging cup of yours, but HEALTH WARNING you will become far more mentally balanced, ie bipolar rather than monopolar. which may challenge your position as a professional depressive.

Hmm, on review not quite aggressive enough a response, but I have just discovered the Sallford v Keighley Championship playoff is on youtube, the warm up to the Superleague I Premiership playoff final, Wigan V St Helens, and that is far more interesting than tickling the tummy of a gnat.



Wow, my own personal stalker.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, feebleweasel, martinwildbull, Paddyfc, RickyF1, roger daly and 280 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,7512,89076,2514,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM