Nothus wrote:

I think he's probably there as a squad player. Like you I'll be disappointed if he makes our first choice 17 but the reality is that we need cover, and Vila can probably do a job in a few positions (hooker, centre, perhaps even loose?).

Every squad needs a few players like that. Let's also not underestimate a player's impact off the field. The response from other players to Vila's new deal gave me the impression that he's very well liked amongst his teammates. For all we know he could have a cracking attitude and helps keep morale up, which can be important too.



Every other announcement up until now has been a positive one and they seem to be focusing on the players everyone wanted to keep. I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt on this one.