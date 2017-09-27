|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2800
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Frosties. wrote:
Been told Toovey has been offered a coaching role at Leeds. Not head coach though. One of many offers he has.
Needs to stop frigging about and make his mind up or club need to make his mind up for him as far as Bradford are concerned.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:15 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3070
|
I've heard a rumour as well, don't know how true it is
I've heard if the RFL change the structure for next season, and the Bulls stay up, they will announce it before the season starts
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:24 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9660
Location: Bradbados
|
Sounds about right, they'd wait until we've got a FULL squad, designed to do well in Div 3, before announcing it.
As I said once before, IF one of these stories should turn out to be correct they ought to wait until April 1st to let everyone know. Just seems appropriate, somehow.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:36 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm
Posts: 1479
|
So hypothetically based on the ones announced and in HamsterChops squad list for next year, I reckon the team is shaping up quite nicely...
Potential starting lineup (strongest)
1.
2.
3. Ashley Gibson
4. Ross Oakes
5.
6. Joe Keyes
7. Dane Chisholm
8. Liam Kirk
9. Sam Hallas
10. Ross Peltier
11.
12.
13. Elliot Minachella
Squad members
Vila Halafihi
Oliver Wilson
Evan Hodgson
Reiss Butterworth
12 so far, would imagine another 14-15 players needing to be added.
|
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:38 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm
Posts: 1479
|
roger daly wrote:
I've heard a rumour as well, don't know how true it is
I've heard if the RFL change the structure for next season, and the Bulls stay up, they will announce it before the season starts
I would hope so... can you imagine the uproar if the leagues were restructured a month into the new season
|
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:46 am
|
Joined: Sat Feb 06, 2016 3:02 pm
Posts: 92
|
bullinenemyland wrote:
So hypothetically based on the ones announced and in HamsterChops squad list for next year, I reckon the team is shaping up quite nicely...
Potential starting lineup (strongest)
1.
2.
3. Ashley Gibson
4. Ross Oakes
5.
6. Joe Keyes
7. Dane Chisholm
8. Liam Kirk
9. Sam Hallas
10. Ross Peltier
11.
12.
13. Elliot Minachella
Squad members
Vila Halafihi
Oliver Wilson
Evan Hodgson
Reiss Butterworth
12 so far, would imagine another 14-15 players needing to be added.
Plus Lee Smith, at fullback?
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:01 am
|
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3070
|
Stockwell & Smales wrote:
Plus Lee Smith, at fullback?
2nd rowers Harrison and Garside???
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:52 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2800
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Nothus wrote:
I think he's probably there as a squad player. Like you I'll be disappointed if he makes our first choice 17 but the reality is that we need cover, and Vila can probably do a job in a few positions (hooker, centre, perhaps even loose?).
Every squad needs a few players like that. Let's also not underestimate a player's impact off the field. The response from other players to Vila's new deal gave me the impression that he's very well liked amongst his teammates. For all we know he could have a cracking attitude and helps keep morale up, which can be important too.
Every other announcement up until now has been a positive one and they seem to be focusing on the players everyone wanted to keep. I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt on this one.
It's a fair point. Although I'll still be letting a large sigh out if I ever see him named in the 17.
|
|
Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:23 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4447
Location: Bradford
|
Could be in dire need of wingers if Macani, Caro and Ryan all leave.
I would be on the phone to Cas to see if they'll let us have Hitchcox or Egodo for a season. I've been really impressed with Hitchcox whenever he's been in their side.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, beefy1, Bendybulls, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bullsmad, BullyBully13, cieranblonde, domthebull, Ewwenorfolk, Fr13daY, Highlander, le penguin, Nothus, Pyrah123, roger daly, rugbyreddog and 184 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,638,505
|2,499
|76,249
|4,491
|SET
|