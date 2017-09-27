WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:12 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2800
Location: No longer Bradford
Frosties. wrote:
Been told Toovey has been offered a coaching role at Leeds. Not head coach though. One of many offers he has.


Needs to stop frigging about and make his mind up or club need to make his mind up for him as far as Bradford are concerned.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:15 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3070
I've heard a rumour as well, don't know how true it is

I've heard if the RFL change the structure for next season, and the Bulls stay up, they will announce it before the season starts
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 9:24 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9660
Location: Bradbados
Sounds about right, they'd wait until we've got a FULL squad, designed to do well in Div 3, before announcing it.

As I said once before, IF one of these stories should turn out to be correct they ought to wait until April 1st to let everyone know. Just seems appropriate, somehow. :WHISTLE:
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:36 am
bullinenemyland User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm
Posts: 1479
So hypothetically based on the ones announced and in HamsterChops squad list for next year, I reckon the team is shaping up quite nicely...

Potential starting lineup (strongest)
1.
2.
3. Ashley Gibson
4. Ross Oakes
5.
6. Joe Keyes
7. Dane Chisholm
8. Liam Kirk
9. Sam Hallas
10. Ross Peltier
11.
12.
13. Elliot Minachella

Squad members
Vila Halafihi
Oliver Wilson
Evan Hodgson
Reiss Butterworth

12 so far, would imagine another 14-15 players needing to be added.
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:38 am
bullinenemyland User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 19, 2006 5:02 pm
Posts: 1479
roger daly wrote:
I've heard a rumour as well, don't know how true it is

I've heard if the RFL change the structure for next season, and the Bulls stay up, they will announce it before the season starts


I would hope so... can you imagine the uproar if the leagues were restructured a month into the new season :shock: :shock: :shock:
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:46 am
Stockwell & Smales Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Feb 06, 2016 3:02 pm
Posts: 92
bullinenemyland wrote:
So hypothetically based on the ones announced and in HamsterChops squad list for next year, I reckon the team is shaping up quite nicely...

Potential starting lineup (strongest)
1.
2.
3. Ashley Gibson
4. Ross Oakes
5.
6. Joe Keyes
7. Dane Chisholm
8. Liam Kirk
9. Sam Hallas
10. Ross Peltier
11.
12.
13. Elliot Minachella

Squad members
Vila Halafihi
Oliver Wilson
Evan Hodgson
Reiss Butterworth

12 so far, would imagine another 14-15 players needing to be added.

Plus Lee Smith, at fullback?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:01 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3070
Stockwell & Smales wrote:
Plus Lee Smith, at fullback?




2nd rowers Harrison and Garside???
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 11:52 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2800
Location: No longer Bradford
Nothus wrote:
I think he's probably there as a squad player. Like you I'll be disappointed if he makes our first choice 17 but the reality is that we need cover, and Vila can probably do a job in a few positions (hooker, centre, perhaps even loose?).
Every squad needs a few players like that. Let's also not underestimate a player's impact off the field. The response from other players to Vila's new deal gave me the impression that he's very well liked amongst his teammates. For all we know he could have a cracking attitude and helps keep morale up, which can be important too.

Every other announcement up until now has been a positive one and they seem to be focusing on the players everyone wanted to keep. I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt on this one.


It's a fair point. Although I'll still be letting a large sigh out if I ever see him named in the 17.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:23 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4447
Location: Bradford
Could be in dire need of wingers if Macani, Caro and Ryan all leave.

I would be on the phone to Cas to see if they'll let us have Hitchcox or Egodo for a season. I've been really impressed with Hitchcox whenever he's been in their side.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, beefy1, Bendybulls, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bullsmad, BullyBully13, cieranblonde, domthebull, Ewwenorfolk, Fr13daY, Highlander, le penguin, Nothus, Pyrah123, roger daly, rugbyreddog and 184 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,638,5052,49976,2494,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM