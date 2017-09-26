WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:00 pm
dddooommm



Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3129
Vila Halafihi extends his stay at Bradford until 2019.

http://www.bradfordbulls.co.uk/article/ ... -the-bulls
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:05 pm
Bull Mania



Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4787
Content with that. Not a world beater, and not in the first 17, but to give the squad some depth, I'm ok with.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:12 pm
Bulls Boy 2011



Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3085
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I was anti-Halafihi at the start of the season. Didn't think he offered us anything, poor ball distribution and generally just a poor player. However credit where credit is due I think he has performed well at the back end of the season and has turned into a solid player. Don't think he'll be a starter but a nice cheap back up.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 4:27 pm
Bullseye



Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27284
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Earnt his deal. Backup to Hallas and Butterworth.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 5:11 pm
RickyF1



Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1148
Location: Waiting
I think it's a positive signing and 2 years again. Which I also think is key to ours future
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:16 pm
Bulls Boy 2011



Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3085
Location: Shipley, Bradford
I'd be looking at either Adam or Jordan Walne since both have been released from Salford.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:39 am
HamsterChops



Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2798
Location: No longer Bradford
I must be the only one that was highly disappointed to see that Halafihi had signed then. Mediocre player who's only looked half decent in a few games because the rest of team is full of other mediocre players who weren't quite as energetic as him.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:06 am
thepimp007



Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1225
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I'd be looking at either Adam or Jordan Walne since both have been released from Salford.


Think Adam has signed for Hudds
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 8:08 am
Nothus



Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4446
Location: Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
I must be the only one that was highly disappointed to see that Halafihi had signed then. Mediocre player who's only looked half decent in a few games because the rest of team is full of other mediocre players who weren't quite as energetic as him.


I think he's probably there as a squad player. Like you I'll be disappointed if he makes our first choice 17 but the reality is that we need cover, and Vila can probably do a job in a few positions (hooker, centre, perhaps even loose?).
Every squad needs a few players like that. Let's also not underestimate a player's impact off the field. The response from other players to Vila's new deal gave me the impression that he's very well liked amongst his teammates. For all we know he could have a cracking attitude and helps keep morale up, which can be important too.

Every other announcement up until now has been a positive one and they seem to be focusing on the players everyone wanted to keep. I'm giving them the benefit of the doubt on this one.
