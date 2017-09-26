Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm Posts: 3085 Location: Shipley, Bradford
I was anti-Halafihi at the start of the season. Didn't think he offered us anything, poor ball distribution and generally just a poor player. However credit where credit is due I think he has performed well at the back end of the season and has turned into a solid player. Don't think he'll be a starter but a nice cheap back up.
