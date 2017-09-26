|
Johnbulls wrote:
Did anybody see the story in this weeks League Weekly rumouring that Geoff Toovey going to Leeds as assistant coach but staying as our first team coach.Probably complete rubbish but anybody any thoughts if that is workable?
Can't see Toovey working as an assistant but stranger things have happened. Would be very unhappy with this arrangement if it came to pass.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:00 am
Bullseye wrote:
Can't see Toovey working as an assistant but stranger things have happened. Would be very unhappy with this arrangement if it came to pass.
You and me both, it would also drill home the fact we are being used as someones plaything to do as they please rather than try build the club for a sustainable future on its own. It would do nothing but alienate even more fans than they already have. Then to rub the salt in the wound there would be a thoroughly mis-spelt press release telling us why
Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:28 am
Bullseye wrote:
Can't see Toovey working as an assistant but stranger things have happened. Would be very unhappy with this arrangement if it came to pass.
If Toovey is being linked with better-than-assistant jobs in Australia, why the hell would he possibly want to be an assistant at Leeds? Is this our banjo playing friends from over the hill starting daft rumours again?
Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:46 am
If it turns out correct I suspect it will be spun quite differently. Perhaps Toovey will be ‘doing a bit of one on one coaching with the Leeds halfbacks. And I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a dual reg agreement with Leeds this time around.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:09 am
From what I hear Toovey and others in coaching staff certainly not keen on dual reg.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:28 am
Bullseye wrote:
From what I hear Toovey and others in coaching staff certainly not keen on dual reg.
FWIW, which probably isn't much, I'd agree with them.
Thing is though, that others are taking advantage of this system and we'd be nuts to just turn up our noses and say no. I'm not sure we, as a club, would be in a position to let others have advantages - we'll need all the help we can get to make sure of being in the hunt to go up and if that means DR, then so be it, but we have to make it work for us.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:37 am
From what I was told it can be hard for a Championship to "take advantage of the system" when it's stacked in favour of the SL club. The players involved often train with the SL club and often only come for a single session with the championship team and can be withdrawn on a whim. This was the case with our Widnes players and with some of our loan players too. It had Toovey baffled at times. It leads to disjointed and at times uncommitted performances (of which we saw a lot of last year).
Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:52 am
Bullseye wrote:
From what I was told it can be hard for a Championship to "take advantage of the system" when it's stacked in favour of the SL club. The players involved often train with the SL club and often only come for a single session with the championship team and can be withdrawn on a whim. This was the case with our Widnes players and with some of our loan players too. It had Toovey baffled at times. It leads to disjointed and at times uncommitted performances (of which we saw a lot of last year).
It's difficult, isn't it. I'm certain that the main advantage is to the SL clubs. They get, or keep, players match fit without putting them into their own first 17 and have them ready to step in, match fit, when necessary and the Championship clubs get what? Truth is, I'm not sure but I assume there is some benefit, even when not in meltdown mode (us, last season) since if that were not true, why would so many clubs sign up to it? Most certainly seem to, and the people running those clubs are largely well respected older players, so why would they do so if they didn't perceive some benefit was obtained. It's difficult isn't it?
Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:33 pm
Money perhaps? Cheaper than having a full squad of your own players?
