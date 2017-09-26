WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:09 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27279
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Johnbulls wrote:
Did anybody see the story in this weeks League Weekly rumouring that Geoff Toovey going to Leeds as assistant coach but staying as our first team coach.Probably complete rubbish but anybody any thoughts if that is workable?


Can't see Toovey working as an assistant but stranger things have happened. Would be very unhappy with this arrangement if it came to pass.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:00 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1224
Bullseye wrote:
Can't see Toovey working as an assistant but stranger things have happened. Would be very unhappy with this arrangement if it came to pass.


You and me both, it would also drill home the fact we are being used as someones plaything to do as they please rather than try build the club for a sustainable future on its own. It would do nothing but alienate even more fans than they already have. Then to rub the salt in the wound there would be a thoroughly mis-spelt press release telling us why
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:28 am
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 453
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
Bullseye wrote:
Can't see Toovey working as an assistant but stranger things have happened. Would be very unhappy with this arrangement if it came to pass.


If Toovey is being linked with better-than-assistant jobs in Australia, why the hell would he possibly want to be an assistant at Leeds? Is this our banjo playing friends from over the hill starting daft rumours again?
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 9:46 am
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8131
Location: Odsal Stadium
If it turns out correct I suspect it will be spun quite differently. Perhaps Toovey will be ‘doing a bit of one on one coaching with the Leeds halfbacks. And I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a dual reg agreement with Leeds this time around.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:09 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27279
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
From what I hear Toovey and others in coaching staff certainly not keen on dual reg.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:28 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9656
Location: Bradbados
Bullseye wrote:
From what I hear Toovey and others in coaching staff certainly not keen on dual reg.


FWIW, which probably isn't much, I'd agree with them.

Thing is though, that others are taking advantage of this system and we'd be nuts to just turn up our noses and say no. I'm not sure we, as a club, would be in a position to let others have advantages - we'll need all the help we can get to make sure of being in the hunt to go up and if that means DR, then so be it, but we have to make it work for us.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:37 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27279
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
From what I was told it can be hard for a Championship to "take advantage of the system" when it's stacked in favour of the SL club. The players involved often train with the SL club and often only come for a single session with the championship team and can be withdrawn on a whim. This was the case with our Widnes players and with some of our loan players too. It had Toovey baffled at times. It leads to disjointed and at times uncommitted performances (of which we saw a lot of last year).
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:52 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9656
Location: Bradbados
Bullseye wrote:
From what I was told it can be hard for a Championship to "take advantage of the system" when it's stacked in favour of the SL club. The players involved often train with the SL club and often only come for a single session with the championship team and can be withdrawn on a whim. This was the case with our Widnes players and with some of our loan players too. It had Toovey baffled at times. It leads to disjointed and at times uncommitted performances (of which we saw a lot of last year).


It's difficult, isn't it. I'm certain that the main advantage is to the SL clubs. They get, or keep, players match fit without putting them into their own first 17 and have them ready to step in, match fit, when necessary and the Championship clubs get what? Truth is, I'm not sure but I assume there is some benefit, even when not in meltdown mode (us, last season) since if that were not true, why would so many clubs sign up to it? Most certainly seem to, and the people running those clubs are largely well respected older players, so why would they do so if they didn't perceive some benefit was obtained. It's difficult isn't it?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 12:33 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27279
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Money perhaps? Cheaper than having a full squad of your own players?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, beefy1, Bendybulls, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, BullyBully13, domthebull, Duckman, le penguin, Mobull, Nothus, Pyrah123, Scarey71, SCONE, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo, Yahoo [Bot] and 269 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,9992,56976,2464,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM