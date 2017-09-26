Bullseye wrote: From what I was told it can be hard for a Championship to "take advantage of the system" when it's stacked in favour of the SL club. The players involved often train with the SL club and often only come for a single session with the championship team and can be withdrawn on a whim. This was the case with our Widnes players and with some of our loan players too. It had Toovey baffled at times. It leads to disjointed and at times uncommitted performances (of which we saw a lot of last year).

It's difficult, isn't it. I'm certain that the main advantage is to the SL clubs. They get, or keep, players match fit without putting them into their own first 17 and have them ready to step in, match fit, when necessary and the Championship clubs get what? Truth is, I'm not sure but I assume there is some benefit, even when not in meltdown mode (us, last season) since if that were not true, why would so many clubs sign up to it? Most certainly seem to, and the people running those clubs are largely well respected older players, so why would they do so if they didn't perceive some benefit was obtained. It's difficult isn't it?