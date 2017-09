Bullseye wrote: From what I hear Toovey and others in coaching staff certainly not keen on dual reg.

FWIW, which probably isn't much, I'd agree with them.Thing is though, that others are taking advantage of this system and we'd be nuts to just turn up our noses and say no. I'm not sure we, as a club, would be in a position to let others have advantages - we'll need all the help we can get to make sure of being in the hunt to go up and if that means DR, then so be it, but we have to make it work for us.