Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:09 am
Johnbulls wrote:
Did anybody see the story in this weeks League Weekly rumouring that Geoff Toovey going to Leeds as assistant coach but staying as our first team coach.Probably complete rubbish but anybody any thoughts if that is workable?


Can't see Toovey working as an assistant but stranger things have happened. Would be very unhappy with this arrangement if it came to pass.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:00 am
Bullseye wrote:
Can't see Toovey working as an assistant but stranger things have happened. Would be very unhappy with this arrangement if it came to pass.


You and me both, it would also drill home the fact we are being used as someones plaything to do as they please rather than try build the club for a sustainable future on its own. It would do nothing but alienate even more fans than they already have. Then to rub the salt in the wound there would be a thoroughly mis-spelt press release telling us why
