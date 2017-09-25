Sorry mate no points for you on this one, you didn't say who you thought it was
Haha wasn't overly expecting any of the ones I picked in all honesty. Manning would want too much money I reckon, his lose pay at Batley is supposedly more than his winning would have been at fax. Harrison is decent though, good try scoring back rower
That's not a bad shout, I have to admit I thought Simpson would have come through our academy and played for our first team, however that was not to be! How is he looking these days? Comfortable under the high ball? Quick?
One of our problems with getting players from SL clubs would probably be that they'd prefer to loan them out to other SL clubs or Championship clubs before considering Champ1. To be brutally frank, they'll not learn too much in our division. Even if it's just a case of letting the lads 'sample' life in open age I'd guess they may not have Champ1 as their preferred option.
Did anybody see the story in this weeks League Weekly rumouring that Geoff Toovey going to Leeds as assistant coach but staying as our first team coach.Probably complete rubbish but anybody any thoughts if that is workable?
Can't quite see a coach doing that. 2 coaching jobs :/ I mean Mathers was welfare manager at Warrington and played for us part time so two seperate jobs but can't see Toovey doing both. Besides, what happens when our FT players train and Toovey is off coaching Leeds?
