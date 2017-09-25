WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 3:37 pm
roger daly




tikkabull wrote:
Yeah you're right. By the way happy birthday for yesterday




Thanks Jim

I think you're in the know more than me
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:06 pm
thepimp007





roger daly wrote:
Sorry mate no points for you on this one, you didn't say who you thought it was


Haha wasn't overly expecting any of the ones I picked in all honesty. Manning would want too much money I reckon, his lose pay at Batley is supposedly more than his winning would have been at fax. Harrison is decent though, good try scoring back rower
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 4:14 pm
Bulliac






Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
That's not a bad shout, I have to admit I thought Simpson would have come through our academy and played for our first team, however that was not to be! How is he looking these days? Comfortable under the high ball? Quick?


One of our problems with getting players from SL clubs would probably be that they'd prefer to loan them out to other SL clubs or Championship clubs before considering Champ1. To be brutally frank, they'll not learn too much in our division. Even if it's just a case of letting the lads 'sample' life in open age I'd guess they may not have Champ1 as their preferred option.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 5:35 pm
Bull Mania





Mitch Clark rumoured to be off to Cas on Hull KR board.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 5:53 pm
Johnbulls




Did anybody see the story in this weeks League Weekly rumouring that Geoff Toovey going to Leeds as assistant coach but staying as our first team coach.Probably complete rubbish but anybody any thoughts if that is workable?
