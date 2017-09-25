Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: That's not a bad shout, I have to admit I thought Simpson would have come through our academy and played for our first team, however that was not to be! How is he looking these days? Comfortable under the high ball? Quick?

One of our problems with getting players from SL clubs would probably be that they'd prefer to loan them out to other SL clubs or Championship clubs before considering Champ1. To be brutally frank, they'll not learn too much in our division. Even if it's just a case of letting the lads 'sample' life in open age I'd guess they may not have Champ1 as their preferred option.