Bullseye wrote:
:THINK:
Backrowers this weekend, not from Toulouse:
Dane Manning
James Harrison
Joel Farrell
Liam Johnson
Duane Straugheir
Sam Scott
Will Hope
Michael Knowles
Jordan Crowther
Aaron Brown
Toby Adamson
Lucas Walshaw
Would be my top 3 form there, although Farrell and Harrison seem to score a few try's. Wouldnt be overly surprised if it was Harrison given Karls links with players etc.