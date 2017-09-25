WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:18 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1222
Bullseye wrote:
:THINK:

Backrowers this weekend, not from Toulouse:

Dane Manning
James Harrison
Joel Farrell
Liam Johnson
Duane Straugheir
Sam Scott
Will Hope
Michael Knowles
Jordan Crowther
Aaron Brown
Toby Adamson
Lucas Walshaw :BEAT:


Would be my top 3 form there, although Farrell and Harrison seem to score a few try's. Wouldnt be overly surprised if it was Harrison given Karls links with players etc.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:26 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2795
Location: No longer Bradford
Will Hope looked decent the last time I saw him play. Straugheir has some pretty strong Bradford ties too, was involved with Foundation as well as in academy and briefly first team squad (although I don't think he ever actually played).

Crowther I believe recently signed a new deal with Wakey.

If it was a part time with a job along side it, perhaps Straugheir would be the ideal candidate. Back to working with the foundation as well as a squad member?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:52 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4555
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
It wouldn't surprise me if it was Duane Straugheir or Matt James given out recent recruitment of ex Bulls or Bulls fans!


I've been thinking the same things.

Both seasoned pros.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:54 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3065
Bulls4Champs wrote:
I've been thinking the same things.

Both seasoned pros.



No neither of them

I like these quizzes
