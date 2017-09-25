WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 11:42 am
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3128
I know it isn’t ideal to rely on loan players but I wonder if there is any chance of us getting Dan Murray or Polish Mick back next season. Maybe Saints want to be kind and loan Bentley back to us for the season? Wishful thinking.
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
www.bullbuilder.co.uk
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:16 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4443
Location: Bradford
I'm fine with the idea of having loan players in our squad, but only if they are season long loans.
Parent clubs will be open to them if they are close to the cap limit, the only reason we couldn't sort them out last time was because of the short time scale we had.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:18 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27262
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Nothus wrote:
I'm fine with the idea of having loan players in our squad, but only if they are season long loans.


This.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:32 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2794
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Back on the recruitment side. I do hope we invest in a good young fullback who can catch/tackle and has pace. We have lacked there at the start of last season and all year this year. No good having a confidence player like Thomas. Some one in the mold of Kearney (what a quality player he was!) or a Moss. Who can get our attack going and is doesn't make many mistakes out of the back.


Unless we have someone lined up already, I'd be asking Huddersfield about a season long loan for Jared Simpson.

Rick Stone is in League Express this week saying they'd have to make room on the cap if they wanted to bring anyone else in. He's probably 4th or 5th in the pecking order for fullback (behind Mamo, Rankin, McIntosh and even Gaskell), he came through the U16s at Bradford (surprising for a Hudds player I know...), has Bradford in his blood thanks to his dad and has always looked to have a lot of potential. Could be a move that benefitted everyone.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:34 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9652
Location: Bradbados
No problems with loans per se, as said before, my only problem is us depending on loans to put a team out, as we were this season. Same shouldn't apply next year so if it improves the team whether it's long term or even short term expediency (covering injuries etc), then fine for me.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:36 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3075
Location: Shipley, Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
Unless we have someone lined up already, I'd be asking Huddersfield about a season long loan for Jared Simpson.

Rick Stone is in League Express this week saying they'd have to make room on the cap if they wanted to bring anyone else in. He's probably 4th or 5th in the pecking order for fullback (behind Mamo, Rankin, McIntosh and even Gaskell), he came through the U16s at Bradford (surprising for a Hudds player I know...), has Bradford in his blood thanks to his dad and has always looked to have a lot of potential. Could be a move that benefitted everyone.


That's not a bad shout, I have to admit I thought Simpson would have come through our academy and played for our first team, however that was not to be! How is he looking these days? Comfortable under the high ball? Quick?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:52 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27262
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
He did come through our scholarship but was picked up by Hudders during one of our previous meltdowns.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:49 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3064
Bulls have signed a very decent second rower.

He played in the championship shield semi's this weekend
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, childofthenorthern, domthebull, FevGrinder, Highlander, jayb, Nothus, phillgee, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, scorchingdick, thepimp007, zapperbull and 167 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,4762,14676,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM