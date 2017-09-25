|
I know it isn’t ideal to rely on loan players but I wonder if there is any chance of us getting Dan Murray or Polish Mick back next season. Maybe Saints want to be kind and loan Bentley back to us for the season? Wishful thinking.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:16 pm
I'm fine with the idea of having loan players in our squad, but only if they are season long loans.
Parent clubs will be open to them if they are close to the cap limit, the only reason we couldn't sort them out last time was because of the short time scale we had.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:18 pm
Nothus wrote:
I'm fine with the idea of having loan players in our squad, but only if they are season long loans.
This.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:32 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Back on the recruitment side. I do hope we invest in a good young fullback who can catch/tackle and has pace. We have lacked there at the start of last season and all year this year. No good having a confidence player like Thomas. Some one in the mold of Kearney (what a quality player he was!) or a Moss. Who can get our attack going and is doesn't make many mistakes out of the back.
Unless we have someone lined up already, I'd be asking Huddersfield about a season long loan for Jared Simpson.
Rick Stone is in League Express this week saying they'd have to make room on the cap if they wanted to bring anyone else in. He's probably 4th or 5th in the pecking order for fullback (behind Mamo, Rankin, McIntosh and even Gaskell), he came through the U16s at Bradford (surprising for a Hudds player I know...), has Bradford in his blood thanks to his dad and has always looked to have a lot of potential. Could be a move that benefitted everyone.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:34 pm
No problems with loans per se, as said before, my only problem is us depending on loans to put a team out, as we were this season. Same shouldn't apply next year so if it improves the team whether it's long term or even short term expediency (covering injuries etc), then fine for me.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:36 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
Unless we have someone lined up already, I'd be asking Huddersfield about a season long loan for Jared Simpson.
Rick Stone is in League Express this week saying they'd have to make room on the cap if they wanted to bring anyone else in. He's probably 4th or 5th in the pecking order for fullback (behind Mamo, Rankin, McIntosh and even Gaskell), he came through the U16s at Bradford (surprising for a Hudds player I know...), has Bradford in his blood thanks to his dad and has always looked to have a lot of potential. Could be a move that benefitted everyone.
That's not a bad shout, I have to admit I thought Simpson would have come through our academy and played for our first team, however that was not to be! How is he looking these days? Comfortable under the high ball? Quick?
Mon Sep 25, 2017 12:52 pm
He did come through our scholarship but was picked up by Hudders during one of our previous meltdowns.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Sep 25, 2017 1:49 pm
Bulls have signed a very decent second rower.
He played in the championship shield semi's this weekend
