Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: Back on the recruitment side. I do hope we invest in a good young fullback who can catch/tackle and has pace. We have lacked there at the start of last season and all year this year. No good having a confidence player like Thomas. Some one in the mold of Kearney (what a quality player he was!) or a Moss. Who can get our attack going and is doesn't make many mistakes out of the back.

Unless we have someone lined up already, I'd be asking Huddersfield about a season long loan for Jared Simpson.Rick Stone is in League Express this week saying they'd have to make room on the cap if they wanted to bring anyone else in. He's probably 4th or 5th in the pecking order for fullback (behind Mamo, Rankin, McIntosh and even Gaskell), he came through the U16s at Bradford (surprising for a Hudds player I know...), has Bradford in his blood thanks to his dad and has always looked to have a lot of potential. Could be a move that benefitted everyone.