Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:00 pm
Bulliac






Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I agree, that's why I said in the mold of. Not necessarily of that quality, but somewhere between Moss and Thomas but closer to Moss (if that makes sense). Yes the pack needs a few additions especially if Sironen or Magrin doesn't sign back up. I'd suggest at least 2 experienced props and 2 experienced second rowers. Pack is done then. With Kirk and 1 experience prop starting, Peltier and 1 experience prop on the bench with Wilson coming in for the odd game off the bench. Hodgson and Wilkinson interchanging with the 2 experienced SR's. And Sironen/Minchella at LF.

Yeah, let's hope they keep up the pace of re-signings and can bring people in - the sooner we have more news about the team the better, really.




Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:17 pm
Bulls Boy 2011






Bulliac wrote:
Yeah, let's hope they keep up the pace of re-signings and can bring people in - the sooner we have more news about the team the better, really.


Agreed. I'd love it if we had a full squad signed up by late October/early November. That way we can hit pre-season with a full squad, and no late comers who can't play due to lack of fitness. Get the lads learning the combinations and then hit that boxing day friendly! Counting down the days already haha!




Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 9:25 pm
Frank Whitcombe





Sironen is crucial for me, the pack has looked a very different proposition with his leadership
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 8:46 am
Bulls4Champs




We will probably struggle to get anybody playing part time in Aussie to come over here and play part time too.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:03 am
Bulliac






Bulls4Champs wrote:
We will probably struggle to get anybody playing part time in Aussie to come over here and play part time too.


Not unless we can offer a job to go with it, and I can't see that, tbh.

That's how is was done in 'the old days', though - but then the owners tended to be local businessmen who had companies to run which needed employees. The current model doesn't seem to be the same though..




Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:47 am
Bulls4Champs




Bulliac wrote:
Not unless we can offer a job to go with it, and I can't see that, tbh.

That's how is was done in 'the old days', though - but then the owners tended to be local businessmen who had companies to run which needed employees. The current model doesn't seem to be the same though..


Plus the Aussie season ran opposite to our season, now they are parallel.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 10:06 am
Bulliac






Bulls4Champs wrote:
Plus the Aussie season ran opposite to our season, now they are parallel.

Very true!




Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 12:39 pm
Bulls Boy 2011






Unless they are the ones on a FT deal!




Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 10:03 am
HamsterChops






Batley have just confirmed Johnny Campbell has returned to them.
