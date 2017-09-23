Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I agree, that's why I said in the mold of. Not necessarily of that quality, but somewhere between Moss and Thomas but closer to Moss (if that makes sense). Yes the pack needs a few additions especially if Sironen or Magrin doesn't sign back up. I'd suggest at least 2 experienced props and 2 experienced second rowers. Pack is done then. With Kirk and 1 experience prop starting, Peltier and 1 experience prop on the bench with Wilson coming in for the odd game off the bench. Hodgson and Wilkinson interchanging with the 2 experienced SR's. And Sironen/Minchella at LF.
Yeah, let's hope they keep up the pace of re-signings and can bring people in - the sooner we have more news about the team the better, really.