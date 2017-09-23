WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 2:08 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bull Mania wrote:
Was good to see the team stick up for him after the the late hit against Rochdale (and fair play to the ref who dealt with it well i thought) only young and again 2 year deal. Hopefully he'll get a bit more protection from us and the refs next year.


For me this was a major positive from the Rochdale game! The team (especially Roche and Bentley) were straight in there protecting their halfback. And again fantastic from the referee (Andy Sweet wasn't it?) to sort the situation out, although he did send Moore to the bin instead of Bentley!

Back on the recruitment side. I do hope we invest in a good young fullback who can catch/tackle and has pace. We have lacked there at the start of last season and all year this year. No good having a confidence player like Thomas. Some one in the mold of Kearney (what a quality player he was!) or a Moss. Who can get our attack going and is doesn't make many mistakes out of the back.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 4:43 pm
Try get somebody on loan like that Luke Hooley, although I feel he is a bit above League 1.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:05 pm
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Try get somebody on loan like that Luke Hooley, although I feel he is a bit above League 1.


Unless there season long with no recall options we need to stay clear of loans next year.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 5:20 pm
mat wrote:
Unless there season long with no recall options we need to stay clear of loans next year.


Agreed. Personally I'd like to see one brought in. Possibly from Intrust Super Cup like Moss if there isn't a good young British one available. And build with said player at the back for the next 2 years.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:06 pm
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Try get somebody on loan like that Luke Hooley, although I feel he is a bit above League 1.


Would rather Pickersgill get a shot.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:48 pm
Well the club personnel have made complaints all season regarding loan players and the short comings of having them in the side.

I wouldn't expect too many loanees at the club next year
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 7:30 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
For me this was a major positive from the Rochdale game! The team (especially Roche and Bentley) were straight in there protecting their halfback. And again fantastic from the referee (Andy Sweet wasn't it?) to sort the situation out, although he did send Moore to the bin instead of Bentley!

Back on the recruitment side. I do hope we invest in a good young fullback who can catch/tackle and has pace. We have lacked there at the start of last season and all year this year. No good having a confidence player like Thomas. Some one in the mold of Kearney (what a quality player he was!) or a Moss. Who can get our attack going and is doesn't make many mistakes out of the back.


To be honest, I think any Kearney's (in particular) or Moss's may be a bit out of our reach in the third division, but within our financial constraints I'd agree with that. Hopefully we can reduce the 'cuts' in the spine of the team as much as possible, though clearly nothing is open ended as the pack is also likely to be a major consideration.
