Bull Mania wrote: Was good to see the team stick up for him after the the late hit against Rochdale (and fair play to the ref who dealt with it well i thought) only young and again 2 year deal. Hopefully he'll get a bit more protection from us and the refs next year.

For me this was a major positive from the Rochdale game! The team (especially Roche and Bentley) were straight in there protecting their halfback. And again fantastic from the referee (Andy Sweet wasn't it?) to sort the situation out, although he did send Moore to the bin instead of Bentley!Back on the recruitment side. I do hope we invest in a good young fullback who can catch/tackle and has pace. We have lacked there at the start of last season and all year this year. No good having a confidence player like Thomas. Some one in the mold of Kearney (what a quality player he was!) or a Moss. Who can get our attack going and is doesn't make many mistakes out of the back.