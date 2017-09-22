Thought Keyes's confidence took a real knock after the Dewsbury game (unsurprisingly). Wasn't protected by the referees at all and you could tell as he put in some poor performances. But he seemed to pick up in the shield. Was good to see the team stick up for him after the the late hit against Rochdale (and fair play to the ref who dealt with it well i thought) only young and again 2 year deal. Hopefully he'll get a bit more protection from us and the refs next year.
