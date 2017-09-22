Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: I agree! Hopefully Keyes and Chisholm can have a good 2 seasons together. I'd give Keyes the kicking duties as well.

Agree about playing in the halves, but the kicking side may depend on who else is signed, to be honest, though I thought Joe was the weakest of our (regular) kickers this year so I hope we do address that one before the season starts. I think we'll have to accept that we aren't going to get a 90%er at our level though. Pleased about the signing though, he's definitely kicked on well since being given a few successive games.