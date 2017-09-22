WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:30 pm
paulwalker71
Nothus wrote:
I wonder whatever happened to Dalton Grant. He was a great winger while he was at Dewsbury, signed for London at the end of last season but doesn't seem to be playing much rugby for the Broncos.


Didn't he get a season ending injury? (Might have made that up but sticks in my mind)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:35 pm
Jossy B
Nothus wrote:
I wonder whatever happened to Dalton Grant. He was a great winger while he was at Dewsbury, signed for London at the end of last season but doesn't seem to be playing much rugby for the Broncos.


We signed him injured and I believe he suffered another long term injury when close to full fitness.
He hasn't played a single minute for us.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 5:59 pm
Bullseye
Keyes signs for 2 years. Good news.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:49 pm
The Writer
Bullseye wrote:
Keyes signs for 2 years. Good news.

Excellent news. The signings of Chisholm and Keyes seems to be a statement of intent.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:53 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bullseye wrote:
Keyes signs for 2 years. Good news.


I agree! Hopefully Keyes and Chisholm can have a good 2 seasons together. I'd give Keyes the kicking duties as well.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:22 pm
RickyF1
Fantastic news. Think I will have a beer to celebrate.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 9:10 pm
HamsterChops
London have confirmed Matt Garside is leaving (along with Purtell, Roqica, Offerdahl & Pointer).
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:02 am
thepimp007
HamsterChops wrote:
London have confirmed Matt Garside is leaving (along with Purtell, Roqica, Offerdahl & Pointer).


Wonder what sort of shape Offerdahl is in, was very good a couple of years ago and shame his visa stopped him coming to us. Could be worth a go
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 8:36 am
Bulliac
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I agree! Hopefully Keyes and Chisholm can have a good 2 seasons together. I'd give Keyes the kicking duties as well.


Agree about playing in the halves, but the kicking side may depend on who else is signed, to be honest, though I thought Joe was the weakest of our (regular) kickers this year so I hope we do address that one before the season starts. I think we'll have to accept that we aren't going to get a 90%er at our level though. Pleased about the signing though, he's definitely kicked on well since being given a few successive games.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 1:49 pm
Bull Mania
Thought Keyes's confidence took a real knock after the Dewsbury game (unsurprisingly). Wasn't protected by the referees at all and you could tell as he put in some poor performances. But he seemed to pick up in the shield. Was good to see the team stick up for him after the the late hit against Rochdale (and fair play to the ref who dealt with it well i thought) only young and again 2 year deal. Hopefully he'll get a bit more protection from us and the refs next year.
