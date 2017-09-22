WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:30 pm
Nothus wrote:
I wonder whatever happened to Dalton Grant. He was a great winger while he was at Dewsbury, signed for London at the end of last season but doesn't seem to be playing much rugby for the Broncos.


Didn't he get a season ending injury? (Might have made that up but sticks in my mind)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 3:35 pm
Nothus wrote:
I wonder whatever happened to Dalton Grant. He was a great winger while he was at Dewsbury, signed for London at the end of last season but doesn't seem to be playing much rugby for the Broncos.


We signed him injured and I believe he suffered another long term injury when close to full fitness.
He hasn't played a single minute for us.
