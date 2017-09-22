Nothus wrote:
I wonder whatever happened to Dalton Grant. He was a great winger while he was at Dewsbury, signed for London at the end of last season but doesn't seem to be playing much rugby for the Broncos.
We signed him injured and I believe he suffered another long term injury when close to full fitness.
He hasn't played a single minute for us.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, BullyBully13, debaser, domthebull, fifty50, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, HiramC, josefw, Nothus, paulwalker71, PHILISAN, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, scorchingdick, tackler thommo and 299 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|