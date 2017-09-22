|
|
Now we are signing past young players can we also expect the Burgess lads, Bateman, Whitehead, Trueman and a few others. That would be nice.
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:33 am
|
|
Congrats Roger!
Think he's another excellent signing. As an outsider looking at Sheffield, seemed to be one of their best players, scored a boat full of tries and seemed to play in different positions. Another player we can build around and with, and another Bulls fan (which is a big plus for me) Happy with the recruitment so far!
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:40 am
|
|
Minchella as a ball playing 13 perhaps?
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:50 am
|
|
Bull Mania wrote:
Congrats Roger!
Think he's another excellent signing. As an outsider looking at Sheffield, seemed to be one of their best players, scored a boat full of tries and seemed to play in different positions. Another player we can build around and with, and another Bulls fan (which is a big us for me) Happy with the recruitment so far!
Thank you mate
He's played most games at loose forward, I would class him as a ball playing loose forward as opposed to just a runner. A lot of teams have another prop at loose forward these days. He's played in the halves a bit as well, he played there when Chisholm left Sheffield. Loose forward as always been his position
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:10 am
|
|
woolly07 wrote:
Now we are signing past young players can we also expect the Burgess lads, Bateman, Whitehead, Trueman and a few others. That would be nice.
More likely the ones knocking around in L1 e.g. Finigan, Sheriffe etc haha
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:36 am
|
|
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
More likely the ones knocking around in L1 e.g. Finigan, Sheriffe etc haha
Is Worrincy still at Skolars?
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 1:59 pm
|
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Is Worrincy still at Skolars?
God no, please no! Anything but re-signing him!!
What's Jason Crookes doing? Could do a job on the wing for us like he did it 2012 albeit a bit more mature now. Just been watching highights from that season haha! Him and Lulia looked like they could do a job!
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:07 pm
|
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
What's Jason Crookes doing? Could do a job on the wing for us like he did it 2012 albeit a bit more mature now. Just been watching highights from that season haha! Him and Lulia looked like they could do a job!
You don't want to go there either.
He is at Batley and considerably over weight...
Seen him half a dozen times this year - lazy bones ..
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:09 pm
|
|
Errol Stock wrote:
You don't want to go there either.
He is at Batley and considerably over weight...
Seen him half a dozen times this year - lazy bones ..
Nightmare. Had a good run in 2012 with us. Kid had a bit going for him.
If Widnes come down, with our recent recruitment of Bradford lads, coupled with the fact he didn't want to leave. I wonder if Olbison would be keen on a return?
|
