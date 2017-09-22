Bull Mania wrote: Congrats Roger!



Think he's another excellent signing. As an outsider looking at Sheffield, seemed to be one of their best players, scored a boat full of tries and seemed to play in different positions. Another player we can build around and with, and another Bulls fan (which is a big us for me) Happy with the recruitment so far!

Thank you mateHe's played most games at loose forward, I would class him as a ball playing loose forward as opposed to just a runner. A lot of teams have another prop at loose forward these days. He's played in the halves a bit as well, he played there when Chisholm left Sheffield. Loose forward as always been his position