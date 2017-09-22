WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:45 am
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 822
Now we are signing past young players can we also expect the Burgess lads, Bateman, Whitehead, Trueman and a few others. That would be nice.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:33 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4780
Congrats Roger!

Think he's another excellent signing. As an outsider looking at Sheffield, seemed to be one of their best players, scored a boat full of tries and seemed to play in different positions. Another player we can build around and with, and another Bulls fan (which is a big plus for me) Happy with the recruitment so far!
Last edited by Bull Mania on Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:47 am, edited 1 time in total.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:40 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3064
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Minchella as a ball playing 13 perhaps?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 8:50 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3062
Bull Mania wrote:
Congrats Roger!

Think he's another excellent signing. As an outsider looking at Sheffield, seemed to be one of their best players, scored a boat full of tries and seemed to play in different positions. Another player we can build around and with, and another Bulls fan (which is a big us for me) Happy with the recruitment so far!



Thank you mate

He's played most games at loose forward, I would class him as a ball playing loose forward as opposed to just a runner. A lot of teams have another prop at loose forward these days. He's played in the halves a bit as well, he played there when Chisholm left Sheffield. Loose forward as always been his position
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:10 am
Ewwenorfolk User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2006 8:42 pm
Posts: 11978
woolly07 wrote:
Now we are signing past young players can we also expect the Burgess lads, Bateman, Whitehead, Trueman and a few others. That would be nice.

More likely the ones knocking around in L1 e.g. Finigan, Sheriffe etc haha
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:36 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2786
Location: No longer Bradford
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
More likely the ones knocking around in L1 e.g. Finigan, Sheriffe etc haha


Is Worrincy still at Skolars? :ASK:
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 1:59 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3064
Location: Shipley, Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
Is Worrincy still at Skolars? :ASK:


God no, please no! Anything but re-signing him!!

What's Jason Crookes doing? Could do a job on the wing for us like he did it 2012 albeit a bit more mature now. Just been watching highights from that season haha! Him and Lulia looked like they could do a job!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:07 pm
Errol Stock Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 10:41 am
Posts: 172
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
What's Jason Crookes doing? Could do a job on the wing for us like he did it 2012 albeit a bit more mature now. Just been watching highights from that season haha! Him and Lulia looked like they could do a job!


You don't want to go there either.

He is at Batley and considerably over weight...

Seen him half a dozen times this year - lazy bones ..
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 2:09 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3064
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Errol Stock wrote:
You don't want to go there either.

He is at Batley and considerably over weight...

Seen him half a dozen times this year - lazy bones ..


Nightmare. Had a good run in 2012 with us. Kid had a bit going for him.

If Widnes come down, with our recent recruitment of Bradford lads, coupled with the fact he didn't want to leave. I wonder if Olbison would be keen on a return?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, BullyBully13, debaser, domthebull, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, MDF3, paulwalker71, phillgee, Pyrah123, RickyF1, roger daly, scorchingdick, Steel City Bull, Stul, thepimp007 and 186 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,6692,23176,2414,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
30
- 0BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
DEWSBURY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TOMORROW : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDONS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM