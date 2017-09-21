WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:05 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Stul wrote:
Specific inside knowledge?




I never get inside info pal, I just guess ha
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:07 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Wish we had a mole in the Tribunal proceedings. That could be very bad news and I'm not sure exactly how they could budget for it in any sensible way either. As last I heard the case isn't gonna be till I think January, does this mean we have to keep back provision to pay this if we lose? Because we now have an idea what happens when we can't pay our debts, don't we?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 3:24 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Wish we had a mole in the Tribunal proceedings. That could be very bad news and I'm not sure exactly how they could budget for it in any sensible way either. As last I heard the case isn't gonna be till I think January, does this mean we have to keep back provision to pay this if we lose? Because we now have an idea what happens when we can't pay our debts, don't we?


Would it be beyond realms of possibility thats theres an agreement with the RFL that should any costs arise to the 'New bulls' from these proceedings then they would be covered by the RFL. Given the role the role The RFL took in the administration/liquidation and also the way they assigned penalties to the 'new club' linking it to the old club which seeming is why Cramer is able to name the 'new club' as a defendent.NB I dont mean any legal requirement, just an agreement between the 'new bulls' and the RFL
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:08 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
It's possible, but I would doubt it. I would imagine that such a claim against either RFL or Bulls came completely out of left field and won't have been considered as a possibility by anyone.

As a practical matter I doubt whether in the absence of a legal liability to indemnify new Bulls, the RFl could just decide to do so - the other clubs would be not majorly happy about the RFL paying another club's debts when it had no obligation.

As a matter of our bitter experience, the way we've been repeatedly shafted by the RFL as to a sequence of financial issues, I can't remotely see the RFL leopard changing its spots.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:13 pm
NorthumbriaBull User avatar
Outstanding signing, he's been immense this year!
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:15 pm
Bulliac User avatar
[quote="mat"]Would have thought Rickett would be potentially lined up for one of wing berths. Can Gibson play their or is he purely a Centre?. Smith seemed to be preferred at Centre last few games and surely Oakes is nailed on for other Centre spot. so if academy lad that played few games at FB recently is retained could be smith and oakes centres, gibson and rickett wings. Difficult to say who will play where with so few players announced TBH. Would imagine it will become clearer over next week or so as deals are announced.[/quote]

Exactly that, Mat.

It's impossible to make value judgements on any incomings or outgoings without context of what, or who, will be around them, and as yet we have no context. To get any idea of where we might be next season we really need to judge the squad as a whole, but as yet we've no idea who is going to be the coach, let alone the team.
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:25 pm
Duckman User avatar
new signing?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:36 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Was Elliot Minchella in our academy at one point?
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:36 pm
RagingBull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 26, 2006 2:46 pm
Posts: 65
Lets hope the price of the Guinness is reduced next season. its going to cost certan people a fortune now next year! ;-)
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 4:46 pm
Bulliac User avatar
dddooommm wrote:
Was Elliot Minchella in our academy at one point?

Yup.
