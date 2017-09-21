WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:02 am
Bulliac User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9637
Location: Bradbados
Lol, faux fannery is easy enough to come to terms with. Though, many moons ago when at school, we were tasked with 'decoding' Jabberwocky so maybe I've had some practice. :DAISY:
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:03 am
RagingBull Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 26, 2006 2:46 pm
Posts: 64
Think this thread needs locking now its become stupid
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:39 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3056
Back on topic, new signing getting announced today
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:45 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2783
Location: No longer Bradford
roger daly wrote:
Back on topic, new signing getting announced today


Good. Needs a new signing next rather than a contract renewal. Keeps it a bit more interesting.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:26 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27950
Location: MACS0647-JD
It's our lass. She's been signed as full back, as they heard that nothing gets past her
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:49 pm
ifallwerelikemumby Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon May 14, 2012 7:53 am
Posts: 284
roger daly wrote:
Back on topic, new signing getting announced today

I think we need to sign a Winger(s) soon . If whats touted about ie. Caro & Campbell leaving and Ryan possibly going plus Macani being let go we will be desperately short on the outside edges. I know Macani is not to everybody`s taste but I think he has come on a ton since Cameron Smith and Mendeika have been removed from our right side.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:20 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4777
Joe Lumb has signed for Keighley. Disappointed, really liked Lumb.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:32 pm
Stul Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1279
roger daly wrote:
Back on topic, new signing getting announced today

Specific inside knowledge?
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:00 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3386
Location: Bradford
Bull Mania wrote:
Joe Lumb has signed for Keighley. Disappointed, really liked Lumb.


He's never really had a sniff with the Bulls. I don't know if it that his face didn't fit somehow, or he just wasn't all that good.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:28 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9141
Location: bradford
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
I think we need to sign a Winger(s) soon . If whats touted about ie. Caro & Campbell leaving and Ryan possibly going plus Macani being let go we will be desperately short on the outside edges. I know Macani is not to everybody`s taste but I think he has come on a ton since Cameron Smith and Mendeika have been removed from our right side.


Would have thought Rickett would be potentially lined up for one of wing berths. Can Gibson play their or is he purely a Centre?. Smith seemed to be preferred at Centre last few games and surely Oakes is nailed on for other Centre spot. so if academy lad that played few games at FB recently is retained could be smith and oakes centres, gibson and rickett wings. Difficult to say who will play where with so few players announced TBH. Would imagine it will become clearer over next week or so as deals are announced.
