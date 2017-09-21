ifallwerelikemumby wrote: I think we need to sign a Winger(s) soon . If whats touted about ie. Caro & Campbell leaving and Ryan possibly going plus Macani being let go we will be desperately short on the outside edges. I know Macani is not to everybody`s taste but I think he has come on a ton since Cameron Smith and Mendeika have been removed from our right side.

Would have thought Rickett would be potentially lined up for one of wing berths. Can Gibson play their or is he purely a Centre?. Smith seemed to be preferred at Centre last few games and surely Oakes is nailed on for other Centre spot. so if academy lad that played few games at FB recently is retained could be smith and oakes centres, gibson and rickett wings. Difficult to say who will play where with so few players announced TBH. Would imagine it will become clearer over next week or so as deals are announced.