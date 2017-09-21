|
Lol, faux fannery is easy enough to come to terms with. Though, many moons ago when at school, we were tasked with 'decoding' Jabberwocky so maybe I've had some practice.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:03 am
Think this thread needs locking now its become stupid
Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:39 am
Back on topic, new signing getting announced today
Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:45 am
roger daly wrote:
Back on topic, new signing getting announced today
Good. Needs a new signing next rather than a contract renewal. Keeps it a bit more interesting.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:26 pm
It's our lass. She's been signed as full back, as they heard that nothing gets past her
Thu Sep 21, 2017 12:49 pm
roger daly wrote:
Back on topic, new signing getting announced today
I think we need to sign a Winger(s) soon . If whats touted about ie. Caro & Campbell leaving and Ryan possibly going plus Macani being let go we will be desperately short on the outside edges. I know Macani is not to everybody`s taste but I think he has come on a ton since Cameron Smith and Mendeika have been removed from our right side.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:20 pm
Joe Lumb has signed for Keighley. Disappointed, really liked Lumb.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 1:32 pm
roger daly wrote:
Back on topic, new signing getting announced today
Specific inside knowledge?
Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:00 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Joe Lumb has signed for Keighley. Disappointed, really liked Lumb.
He's never really had a sniff with the Bulls. I don't know if it that his face didn't fit somehow, or he just wasn't all that good.
Thu Sep 21, 2017 2:28 pm
ifallwerelikemumby wrote:
I think we need to sign a Winger(s) soon . If whats touted about ie. Caro & Campbell leaving and Ryan possibly going plus Macani being let go we will be desperately short on the outside edges. I know Macani is not to everybody`s taste but I think he has come on a ton since Cameron Smith and Mendeika have been removed from our right side.
Would have thought Rickett would be potentially lined up for one of wing berths. Can Gibson play their or is he purely a Centre?. Smith seemed to be preferred at Centre last few games and surely Oakes is nailed on for other Centre spot. so if academy lad that played few games at FB recently is retained could be smith and oakes centres, gibson and rickett wings. Difficult to say who will play where with so few players announced TBH. Would imagine it will become clearer over next week or so as deals are announced.
