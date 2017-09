thepimp007 wrote: Ah thanks for that. SMTM are getting everywhere with the young kids. Can see more fallouts happening with them

I'm not sure SMTM is as bad as everyone makes out. I think people look at the name and instantly think the worst. But most of his players (and their parents) absolutely swear by him. A lot of our young kids have signed with him and are re-signing with us, so he's definitely not screwing us over by any means. Probably helped us out in all honesty. He's very close to John Bastian as well and he's probably the best judge of character to advise the young lads to sign with than anybody, so that's good enough for me.