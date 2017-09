dddooommm wrote:



http://www.totalrl.com/toovey-still-und ... rd-future/



TotalRL.com also claiming that Lee Gilmour, Lee Greenwood (Gloucestershire All Golds) and Glenn Morrison are all contenders to take over form Toovey should he walk away. Toovey still undeided on whether to stay on at Odsal:TotalRL.com also claiming that Lee Gilmour, Lee Greenwood (Gloucestershire All Golds) and Glenn Morrison are all contenders to take over form Toovey should he walk away.

If he truly is undecided and it's not just "I've got to keep it quiet for now", then he needs to hurry up and make his bloody mind up, or the club need to force his hand. Decisions need to be made ASAP so they can get planning for next season. Someone frigging about on deciding if he wants to be here or not, I'd push him out of the door and get someone that does.