Bull Mania wrote:
Decent signing. Desperate for back-rowers with Roche & Bentley departing. Been a regular with a good London side so with us being in1, should go well. Decent try scoring stats too. Certainly better than Cameron Smith.
I think he's spent most of this season injured. So fits right in with usual Bradford signing policy
Even on one leg, he'll be better than Cameron Smith though...
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Bramley Dog, Fr13daY, HiramC, martinwildbull, Norman Stanley Fletcher, NZ Bull, Pyrah123, tackler thommo, thepimp007, tikkabull, zapperbull and 182 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net