Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:12 pm
Bull Mania
HamsterChops wrote:
League Express suggesting we're signing Matt Garside from London


Decent signing. Desperate for back-rowers with Roche & Bentley departing. Been a regular with a good London side so with us being in1, should go well. Decent try scoring stats too. Certainly better than Cameron Smith.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:23 pm
HamsterChops
Bull Mania wrote:
Decent signing. Desperate for back-rowers with Roche & Bentley departing. Been a regular with a good London side so with us being in1, should go well. Decent try scoring stats too. Certainly better than Cameron Smith.


I think he's spent most of this season injured. So fits right in with usual Bradford signing policy :lol:
Even on one leg, he'll be better than Cameron Smith though...
