HamsterChops wrote:
League Express suggesting we're signing Matt Garside from London
Decent signing. Desperate for back-rowers with Roche & Bentley departing. Been a regular with a good London side so with us being in1, should go well. Decent try scoring stats too. Certainly better than Cameron Smith.
