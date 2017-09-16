WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:21 pm
Get as many Bradford lads from around the leagues as possible.
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:21 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Not your lad is it Roger ;) Bradford lad and had a great season with Sheffield.




I think he's had a decent season overall. Think he's missed 3 games with injuries, one of them been against the Bulls. Without checking I think he's scored about 15 tries, tends to put himself in the right place

He doesn't know where he's playing next season yet, couple of offers to think about
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:00 am
Can anyone tell us more about Oliver Wilson as a player ?
What I lost was an ocean now I'm rowing right behind you.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:17 pm
Just an aside - Jacob Trueman making his debut for Cas today

Good luck to the lad, but - yeah - a bit of sickener in some ways...
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:51 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
Just an aside - Jacob Trueman making his debut for Cas today


... and has scored a first half hat trick :shock:
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:54 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
... and has scored a first half hat trick :shock:


Yep, thank you Marc Green! But thisnis why im very happy we've signed up Butterworth and Hodgson to 3 year deals
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 4:17 pm
This is vaguely interesting. If the Championship Shield table reset to zero at the start if would look like this:

Toulouse 12
Batley 11
Bradford 10
Dewsbury 8
Sheffield 6
Swinton 4
Oldham 3
Rochdale 2

So 3rd. What a pity about the rest of the season.
(and I feel fine)
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 6:27 pm
indeed, 3 more wins would have kept us up, 2 if we had removed the unfair bash weekend. I can think of 3 games we should have won! Oh well, onto more wins in league 1.....maybe.
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:10 pm
Yeah great news about chissy. Now for sironon and Keyes. Keyes and Dane sounds like a great partnership - keyes for the organisation and Dane for the off the cuff stuff.

I've just updated my squad list. Let me no if any changes

1. Lee Smith 2018
2. Ethan Ryan 20
3. James Mendeika 20
4. Ross Oakes 2019
5. Iliess Macani 20
6. Joe Keyes 20
7. Liam Kirk 20
8. Joe Lumb 20
9. Damien Sironen 20
10. Colton Roche 20
11. Dane Chisholm 2019
12. Oscar Thomas 20
13. Jon Magrin 20
14. Ross Peltier 20
15. Omari Caro 20
16. Johnny Campbell 20
17. Brendan Wilkinson 20
18. Ashley Gibson 2018
19. Brandon Pickersgill 20
20. Keenan Tomlinson 20
21. Vila Halafihi 20
22. Josh Rickett 20
23. Sam Hallas 2018
24. Reiss Butterworth 2020
25. Scott Moore 20
26. Evan Hodgson 2020
27. James Davies 20
28. Cory Aston 20
29. Willie Tonga 20
30. Oliver Wilson 2020
