I'm very pleased with the signings announced so far.



I was hoping Kirk would stay as he has a lot of potential and has started and finished the season strongly. He is holding his own as a prop already and I feel as he gets older and fills out/develops a bit more he could be a good steady prop like a Kopczak (boooo) or Brian McDermott.



Oakes was a massive signing for me, did not expect that at all. He looks excellent already. To get him for 2 years is a big statement of intent. If Smith and Gibson are staying we could be ok already in the centre department (I much prefer Smith at centre not full back).



The three announced today are the icing on the cake. We need to be keeping hold of our exciting young talent and Butterworth and Hodgson have shown that they are exactly that. Haven't seen the other lad but trust John Bastian to know who is capable of turning into a good first team player.



If the rumours of Chisholm and Sironen are true the club are a long way towards convincing me to renew my season ticket regardless of division. Hallas is excellent and I'm glad he signed a deal.



Keyes, Peltier, Moore, Wilkinson, Magrin, Pickersgill, Rickett next please.



Resigned myself to losing Ryan and Roche but if the club manages to keep hold of them then I'll be up to Odsal to part with my money.