Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:44 am
Good night was had by all. Bentley picked up players player & Young player. Kirk got coaches player. Hallas got fans player. Evan Hodgson picked up u19 player of the year & announced a 3yr deal with the club. Special award went to the women's team. Chisholm picked up try of the year for his interception vs HKR. I agree with Rodger, the rumour about Chisholm & Sironen signing was strong in the room.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:58 am
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
What if it's an announcement to say there is an announcement soon :shock: :lol: :lol:




No not an announcement about an announcement, player signing announcements

Not announcing Nigel Wood is taking charge(yet)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:16 am
There's a piece in today's T&A about Mendeika being released

I don't think that will be a surprise to anyone, perhaps even being a source of relief - but it does show the club are steadily working through the playing roster and either offering contracts or telling players that their services aren't required.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:17 am
I would suggest they've already done that, certainly the ones being released
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:36 am
Reiss Butterworth - 3 years
Evan Hodgson - 3 years
Oliver Wilson - 3 years

All confirmed. This is absolutely massive to me, specifically the 3 year part. The amount of Bradford talent knocking about in SL shows how good we are at developing young players. Yet we have lost them all for nothing due to off-field meltdowns. We're signing HG young players we can build a team around as they are on long term contracts. Reiss Butterworth is going to a star.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:49 am
roger daly wrote:
Also a couple of announcements next week


Not your lad is it Roger ;) Bradford lad and had a great season with Sheffield.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:39 am
I'm very pleased with the signings announced so far.

I was hoping Kirk would stay as he has a lot of potential and has started and finished the season strongly. He is holding his own as a prop already and I feel as he gets older and fills out/develops a bit more he could be a good steady prop like a Kopczak (boooo) or Brian McDermott.

Oakes was a massive signing for me, did not expect that at all. He looks excellent already. To get him for 2 years is a big statement of intent. If Smith and Gibson are staying we could be ok already in the centre department (I much prefer Smith at centre not full back).

The three announced today are the icing on the cake. We need to be keeping hold of our exciting young talent and Butterworth and Hodgson have shown that they are exactly that. Haven't seen the other lad but trust John Bastian to know who is capable of turning into a good first team player.

If the rumours of Chisholm and Sironen are true the club are a long way towards convincing me to renew my season ticket regardless of division. Hallas is excellent and I'm glad he signed a deal.

Keyes, Peltier, Moore, Wilkinson, Magrin, Pickersgill, Rickett next please.

Resigned myself to losing Ryan and Roche but if the club manages to keep hold of them then I'll be up to Odsal to part with my money.
