Reiss Butterworth - 3 years

Evan Hodgson - 3 years

Oliver Wilson - 3 years



All confirmed. This is absolutely massive to me, specifically the 3 year part. The amount of Bradford talent knocking about in SL shows how good we are at developing young players. Yet we have lost them all for nothing due to off-field meltdowns. We're signing HG young players we can build a team around as they are on long term contracts. Reiss Butterworth is going to a star.