Good night was had by all. Bentley picked up players player & Young player. Kirk got coaches player. Hallas got fans player. Evan Hodgson picked up u19 player of the year & announced a 3yr deal with the club. Special award went to the women's team. Chisholm picked up try of the year for his interception vs HKR. I agree with Rodger, the rumour about Chisholm & Sironen signing was strong in the room.