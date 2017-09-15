WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:53 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3370
Location: Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
As someone who's obviously got a degree of interest in the Toronto club, I wonder if you can answer a question I've had for a while. Is the stand on the camera side fairly big? I've watched a few Toronto games and there doesn't seem to be that many people there, but the attendances are always pretty good. I assume they're out of camera shot?


This question is the topic of endless discussion on TRL forums! Yes, the stand on the camera side is about the same size as the far side. However, and the Canadian posters make this point, the 'norm' at Canadian sporting events is for people to move around and be visiting the many food concessions, beer tents etc. Lots of people come late, or go home early. Not many will simply sit and watch the game, which appears odd to us Brits, of course. It's much more about 'the event', of which the game is only one part.

There is a tented village at the stadium with craft beer tents, marquees with various types of food etc, and at any given point a large section of the crowd will be in there collecting food and booze to take back to their seats. Yes, it sounds a bit strange to us, but apparently the norm in North America.

The other point to remember is that the attendance figures are not given by Toronto Wolfpack, they are given by the local authority who own the stadium. In other words, not artificially inflated by the club, and likely to be accurate (why would the local government people make up the figure?)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:12 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4432
Location: Bradford
The only issue I have with Toronto at the minute is regarding the relatively small player pool that RL has in general. Right now Toronto are 100% detracting from this player pool and contributing absolutely 0%.
In time, if they invest in a proper academy setup, this balance might start to even out and they will begin producing their own young talent. But right now an already small (and getting smaller) player pool is being drained by the introduction of a new club with more cash than they know what to do with.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:21 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1198
Nothus wrote:
The only issue I have with Toronto at the minute is regarding the relatively small player pool that RL has in general. Right now Toronto are 100% detracting from this player pool and contributing absolutely 0%.
In time, if they invest in a proper academy setup, this balance might start to even out and they will begin producing their own young talent. But right now an already small (and getting smaller) player pool is being drained by the introduction of a new club with more cash than they know what to do with.


Is this a reasoning behind the reluctance to expand SL back to 14 teams
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:48 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4432
Location: Bradford
thepimp007 wrote:
Is this a reasoning behind the reluctance to expand SL back to 14 teams


It's a huge issue for the entire sport imo, and ultimately the blame lies with the governing body.
Go back a few years to the amazing world cup that was hosted in this country. The entire RL community was completely buzzing with enthusiasm because of how awesome that competition was. The sport was on a high in this country and the rfl should have been all over it like a rash - using that increased media coverage and international interest to promote the sport wherever possible.
Instead the competition came and went without them doing a damn thing. Instead of going through the roof, the number of kids playing RL actually went DOWN in the years following the world cup. To such an extent that RL actually lost some of it's sport england funding because our player participation numbers were so sh*t.

You couple this with the decision a few years ago to allow SL chairmen to vote on whether academy setups were mandatory or not. Like I said in another thread, these chairmen are selfish and to nobody's surprise, they voted with only the short term future in mind and chose to get rid of the reserves system and bring dual reg in instead. The rfl should never have let them vote on this. Since then, how many 19/20 year old kids have we lost from the game because there was no reserve structure for them to progress through?

To think that all this has gone on while Nigel sits there and earns more than the prime minister, it just blows my mind.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:54 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3050
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Nothus wrote:
The only issue I have with Toronto at the minute is regarding the relatively small player pool that RL has in general. Right now Toronto are 100% detracting from this player pool and contributing absolutely 0%.
In time, if they invest in a proper academy setup, this balance might start to even out and they will begin producing their own young talent. But right now an already small (and getting smaller) player pool is being drained by the introduction of a new club with more cash than they know what to do with.


To be fair to Toronto they have USA born Ryan Burroughs (10 appearances), USA born Joe Eichner (1 appearance) and Canadian Quinn Ngawati (2 appearances) in their 1st team squad. I did honestly expect a few more appearances from them but they have 3 'home grown' players in their squad without having a conveyor belt like most top RL clubs. Plus Canada's captain in Rhys Jacks (Australian born I know but still).

Ngawati is 18 years old and is seen as a long term prospect for the Wolfpack plus they have also signed Canadian Chad Bain (played with him at Dudley Hill) well if he's still there and Jamaican international Nathan Campbell to develop for the future.

For me the next step for Toronto is to give their existing 'home grown' players more game time next season. Then start building the blocks for an academy/scholarship system. Don't forget the organisation is relativity new still. And so far there are 7,000+ new spectators for Rugby League so long may it continue!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:18 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9616
Location: Bradbados
I don't have a problem with Toronto. The North American market has been untapped for too many years. Just imagine all those 130 Kg giants who don't make it in the NFL? If they still want a pro sport career then RL beckons and many of them may well be better suited to our game than the North American version. I fully accept it will take time; you can't do these things overnight, Rome wasn't etc etc..
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:30 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1198
Nothus wrote:
It's a huge issue for the entire sport imo, and ultimately the blame lies with the governing body.
Go back a few years to the amazing world cup that was hosted in this country. The entire RL community was completely buzzing with enthusiasm because of how awesome that competition was. The sport was on a high in this country and the rfl should have been all over it like a rash - using that increased media coverage and international interest to promote the sport wherever possible.
Instead the competition came and went without them doing a damn thing. Instead of going through the roof, the number of kids playing RL actually went DOWN in the years following the world cup. To such an extent that RL actually lost some of it's sport england funding because our player participation numbers were so sh*t.

You couple this with the decision a few years ago to allow SL chairmen to vote on whether academy setups were mandatory or not. Like I said in another thread, these chairmen are selfish and to nobody's surprise, they voted with only the short term future in mind and chose to get rid of the reserves system and bring dual reg in instead. The rfl should never have let them vote on this. Since then, how many 19/20 year old kids have we lost from the game because there was no reserve structure for them to progress through?

To think that all this has gone on while Nigel sits there and earns more than the prime minister, it just blows my mind.


Very good post highlighting the main thing holding the game back! Selfishness! All everybody thinks about is how they benefit from something. No direct benefit to them no interest
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: billypop, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, bullinenemyland, Bullmans Parade, debaser, Fr13daY, josefw, Lilfatman, MDF3, Nothus, Pyrah123, redeverready, roger daly and 127 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,631,8431,65276,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM