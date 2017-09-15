HamsterChops wrote: As someone who's obviously got a degree of interest in the Toronto club, I wonder if you can answer a question I've had for a while. Is the stand on the camera side fairly big? I've watched a few Toronto games and there doesn't seem to be that many people there, but the attendances are always pretty good. I assume they're out of camera shot?

This question is the topic of endless discussion on TRL forums! Yes, the stand on the camera side is about the same size as the far side. However, and the Canadian posters make this point, the 'norm' at Canadian sporting events is for people to move around and be visiting the many food concessions, beer tents etc. Lots of people come late, or go home early. Not many will simply sit and watch the game, which appears odd to us Brits, of course. It's much more about 'the event', of which the game is only one part.There is a tented village at the stadium with craft beer tents, marquees with various types of food etc, and at any given point a large section of the crowd will be in there collecting food and booze to take back to their seats. Yes, it sounds a bit strange to us, but apparently the norm in North America.The other point to remember is that the attendance figures are not given by Toronto Wolfpack, they are given by the local authority who own the stadium. In other words, not artificially inflated by the club, and likely to be accurate (why would the local government people make up the figure?)