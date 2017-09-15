WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:53 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3370
Location: Bradford
HamsterChops wrote:
As someone who's obviously got a degree of interest in the Toronto club, I wonder if you can answer a question I've had for a while. Is the stand on the camera side fairly big? I've watched a few Toronto games and there doesn't seem to be that many people there, but the attendances are always pretty good. I assume they're out of camera shot?


This question is the topic of endless discussion on TRL forums! Yes, the stand on the camera side is about the same size as the far side. However, and the Canadian posters make this point, the 'norm' at Canadian sporting events is for people to move around and be visiting the many food concessions, beer tents etc. Lots of people come late, or go home early. Not many will simply sit and watch the game, which appears odd to us Brits, of course. It's much more about 'the event', of which the game is only one part.

There is a tented village at the stadium with craft beer tents, marquees with various types of food etc, and at any given point a large section of the crowd will be in there collecting food and booze to take back to their seats. Yes, it sounds a bit strange to us, but apparently the norm in North America.

The other point to remember is that the attendance figures are not given by Toronto Wolfpack, they are given by the local authority who own the stadium. In other words, not artificially inflated by the club, and likely to be accurate (why would the local government people make up the figure?)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:12 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4431
Location: Bradford
The only issue I have with Toronto at the minute is regarding the relatively small player pool that RL has in general. Right now Toronto are 100% detracting from this player pool and contributing absolutely 0%.
In time, if they invest in a proper academy setup, this balance might start to even out and they will begin producing their own young talent. But right now an already small (and getting smaller) player pool is being drained by the introduction of a new club with more cash than they know what to do with.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:21 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1195
Nothus wrote:
The only issue I have with Toronto at the minute is regarding the relatively small player pool that RL has in general. Right now Toronto are 100% detracting from this player pool and contributing absolutely 0%.
In time, if they invest in a proper academy setup, this balance might start to even out and they will begin producing their own young talent. But right now an already small (and getting smaller) player pool is being drained by the introduction of a new club with more cash than they know what to do with.


Is this a reasoning behind the reluctance to expand SL back to 14 teams
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, dr_noangel, Fr13daY, martinwildbull, Nothus, paulwalker71, Rarebreed, SCONE, YorkshireRider and 148 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,631,7701,62676,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM