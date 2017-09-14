Get a grip everyone, there is no conspiracy



The cap in the Championship is the same as Super League. It was Derek Beaumont who got that made so, basically he threatened to bust the cap and the RFL caved in.



There's no dispensation for Toronto and they don't need it anyway. Not surprisingly lots of rugby players are more than willing to leave behind places like Bradford and Leigh to live in Toronto for a big chunk of the year. So they don't have to pay over the odds.



Eric Perez is a very astute guy but he's not the money man. The money comes from a guy called David Argyle, who made his money through mining, I believe



Toronto are my 'second team', I think they are doing some really good things