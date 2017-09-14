WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:10 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27945
Location: MACS0647-JD
To be fair Toronto have unending wodges of hard cash, and that will get anybody into SL.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:30 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 866
I really don't like everything Toronto are about
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:08 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9888
Location: Here
Is there no salary cap in the championship?
(and I feel fine)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:36 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4759
debaser wrote:
Is there no salary cap in the championship?


Isn't it the same as SL. Didn't the RFL change it after the first year when they belatedly realised its hard for championship teams to compete against SL teams in the middle 8S when SL teams cap was 1.8million and a championship sides was £1 million.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:11 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9888
Location: Here
Bull Mania wrote:
Isn't it the same as SL. Didn't the RFL change it after the first year when they belatedly realised its hard for championship teams to compete against SL teams in the middle 8S when SL teams cap was 1.8million and a championship sides was £1 million.


So is the cap is not applicable to Toronto then? Do they have a special dispensation?
(and I feel fine)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:22 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2754
Location: No longer Bradford
debaser wrote:
So is the cap is not applicable to Toronto then? Do they have a special dispensation?


I wonder what Eric Perez's day job is. He's not a concert promoter or anything is he? You know something that you could (hypothetically) use to pay players off the Rugby League books. Pure guesswork obviously and I've just plucked that particular job out of the random ether.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:31 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3368
Location: Bradford
Get a grip everyone, there is no conspiracy

The cap in the Championship is the same as Super League. It was Derek Beaumont who got that made so, basically he threatened to bust the cap and the RFL caved in.

There's no dispensation for Toronto and they don't need it anyway. Not surprisingly lots of rugby players are more than willing to leave behind places like Bradford and Leigh to live in Toronto for a big chunk of the year. So they don't have to pay over the odds.

Eric Perez is a very astute guy but he's not the money man. The money comes from a guy called David Argyle, who made his money through mining, I believe

Toronto are my 'second team', I think they are doing some really good things
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:44 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9888
Location: Here
Does it not make a mockery of the whole system when you have a SL team in all but name playing the amateurs of Oxford?
How do 50-0 thrashings week in week out help to improve the game/build the fanbase?
(and I feel fine)
