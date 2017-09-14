Isn't it the same as SL. Didn't the RFL change it after the first year when they belatedly realised its hard for championship teams to compete against SL teams in the middle 8S when SL teams cap was 1.8million and a championship sides was £1 million.
Bull Mania wrote:
So is the cap is not applicable to Toronto then? Do they have a special dispensation?
debaser wrote:
I wonder what Eric Perez's day job is. He's not a concert promoter or anything is he? You know something that you could (hypothetically) use to pay players off the Rugby League books. Pure guesswork obviously and I've just plucked that particular job out of the random ether.
