Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:10 pm
To be fair Toronto have unending wodges of hard cash, and that will get anybody into SL.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:30 pm
I really don't like everything Toronto are about
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:08 pm
Is there no salary cap in the championship?
(and I feel fine)
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:36 pm
debaser wrote:
Is there no salary cap in the championship?


Isn't it the same as SL. Didn't the RFL change it after the first year when they belatedly realised its hard for championship teams to compete against SL teams in the middle 8S when SL teams cap was 1.8million and a championship sides was £1 million.
