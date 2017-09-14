To be fair Toronto have unending wodges of hard cash, and that will get anybody into SL.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Ewwenorfolk, Ferocious Aardvark, Google Adsense [Bot], grattanboy, martinwildbull, MDF3, paulwalker71, roger daly, Yahoo [Bot] and 163 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net