Butterworth is definitely here next year, his dad said on twitter a few weeks a go. If Chisholm stays, i think that would be a catalyst to convince undecided fans to sign up to a season ticket. If we get a good squad signed up, i think this is the time we really do rebuild as it will be the first time we're not handicapped, or trying to get out of our situation by beating teams from the league above us. We just have to be the best in our league (which will still be tough)
The biggest blow the club has had through the admins is losing the young players. Ross Oakes and Liam Kirk are here for the next 2 years who will bleed for this club. Thats how you rebuild, by building around them. If Chalmers can bring stability, and allow John Bastians conveyor belt to bring the likes of Butterworth, Strorton, Hodgson through, then we will move forward as a club.
Bullseye wrote:
I've heard Tonga has been released.
Jesus. Toa Kohe-Love managed more game time than "Big Willie".
If Chisholm and dare I say it Sironen stayed then that would be a strong signal.
Bullseye wrote:
If Chisholm and dare I say it Sironen stayed then that would be a strong signal.
I suspect Sheens might take Sironen over at HKR. He would have signed him this season but they ran out of room on the cap.
Bullseye wrote:
If Chisholm and dare I say it Sironen stayed then that would be a strong signal.
If that happened i would by a season ticket today.
Assume Oakes and Kirk will be full time members of the 'hybrid' squad?
Looking forward to my trip to Toronto
Yeah, agree with all of that.
We're losing all the longer term loanees, though I'd like to hang on to Aston if possible, in case Chissy goes elsewhere and most likely losing the bulk of the better ones from our current list. I hope we can keep a nucleus of what we have, though as I don't have a problem with most of the squad, especially as we'll be in a lower division and hopefully we can bring in a few new faces. Who, and in which positions, clearly depends on who leaves, of course.
I seriously hope any, 'shenanigans', which may, or may not, be going on in the background don't leave us stuffed again. Not sure I could stand it.
