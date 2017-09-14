WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:55 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4757
Butterworth is definitely here next year, his dad said on twitter a few weeks a go. If Chisholm stays, i think that would be a catalyst to convince undecided fans to sign up to a season ticket. If we get a good squad signed up, i think this is the time we really do rebuild as it will be the first time we're not handicapped, or trying to get out of our situation by beating teams from the league above us. We just have to be the best in our league (which will still be tough)

The biggest blow the club has had through the admins is losing the young players. Ross Oakes and Liam Kirk are here for the next 2 years who will bleed for this club. Thats how you rebuild, by building around them. If Chalmers can bring stability, and allow John Bastians conveyor belt to bring the likes of Butterworth, Strorton, Hodgson through, then we will move forward as a club.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:02 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2751
Location: No longer Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
I've heard Tonga has been released.


Jesus. Toa Kohe-Love managed more game time than "Big Willie".
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:10 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27217
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
If Chisholm and dare I say it Sironen stayed then that would be a strong signal.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:14 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4428
Location: Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
If Chisholm and dare I say it Sironen stayed then that would be a strong signal.


I suspect Sheens might take Sironen over at HKR. He would have signed him this season but they ran out of room on the cap.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:15 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1141
Location: Waiting
Bullseye wrote:
If Chisholm and dare I say it Sironen stayed then that would be a strong signal.

If that happened i would by a season ticket today.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, debaser, Errol Stock, Fr13daY, Mobull, Nothus, riccado, RickyF1, Yahoo [Bot] and 146 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,631,1001,56476,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM