paulwalker71 wrote: ^This



I'm very surprised that Oakes hasn't been tempted away.

I had a hope for Oakes staying. Hes a Bulls fan. There wasn't a huge amount of rumours of him leaving like with Bentley, Ryan. Unless an SL side came in for him, then staying with us would be better for his development rather than signing PT for a top championship club. Still, being so use to seeing our best homegrown talent leave, im pleasantly surprised to see him stay with us. Was our best player behind Bentley until his injuries.