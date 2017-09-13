It’s difficult to know for sure whether the lack of news coming out of the club about 2018 is down to uncertainty about what division we’re in or the fixtures we’ll have or whether it’s down to what we know is Chalmers reluctance to communicate at all. Could well be both. Doesn't matter - the effect is the same - disillusionment.



Personally my view chimes with that of FA. As things stand we’re in C1. Realistically we’re going to have a poorer squad than this year (certainly worse than Toronto this year) so we’re certainly not going to be romping to promotion. Think about it, most of our better players will get better offers or be returning to their parent clubs. We’re unlikely to have a coach in place that can attract players that can get us promotion. We may have an illustrious history but this doesn’t pay wages. We're part time - but unless we're willing to pay more than current PT clubs we're not going to attract any of their players. The best PT players are in the Championship. Will they want to drop to C1?



We’re going to be struggling with the Keighleys and Hunslets and Workingtons. A part time club, just like them on a similar budget and with similar standard players. That is not a recipe to get big crowds or sponsorship. It's a tipping point for me. My loyalty isn't unconditional. I may go to the odd game but that's it. As for the rest of my family they've long since found better things to do. We're not alone.



With that in mind there is zero chance of getting 2-3k season ticket holders as has been mooted. Even if Chalmers manages to bring in some new sponsors and cuts costs this is only going to plug the hole for a year or so. Costs can only be cut once and sponsors won’t be wanting to put money into a club that plays in front of a few hundred and can’t spell it’s media releases properly. We know how this ends.



This club won’t survive beyond the end of 2019 at the longest IMO. It may all end before that if the Tribunal next year forces another meltdown.



I refuse to put any effort into pie in the sky conspiracy theories. We are not too big to fail. Recent evidence shows that.



Can anyone provide any reason for optimism?