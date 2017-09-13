WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2018 Bradford Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2018 Bradford Bulls

Post a reply
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:18 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27209
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
It’s difficult to know for sure whether the lack of news coming out of the club about 2018 is down to uncertainty about what division we’re in or the fixtures we’ll have or whether it’s down to what we know is Chalmers reluctance to communicate at all. Could well be both. Doesn't matter - the effect is the same - disillusionment.

Personally my view chimes with that of FA. As things stand we’re in C1. Realistically we’re going to have a poorer squad than this year (certainly worse than Toronto this year) so we’re certainly not going to be romping to promotion. Think about it, most of our better players will get better offers or be returning to their parent clubs. We’re unlikely to have a coach in place that can attract players that can get us promotion. We may have an illustrious history but this doesn’t pay wages. We're part time - but unless we're willing to pay more than current PT clubs we're not going to attract any of their players. The best PT players are in the Championship. Will they want to drop to C1?

We’re going to be struggling with the Keighleys and Hunslets and Workingtons. A part time club, just like them on a similar budget and with similar standard players. That is not a recipe to get big crowds or sponsorship. It's a tipping point for me. My loyalty isn't unconditional. I may go to the odd game but that's it. As for the rest of my family they've long since found better things to do. We're not alone.

With that in mind there is zero chance of getting 2-3k season ticket holders as has been mooted. Even if Chalmers manages to bring in some new sponsors and cuts costs this is only going to plug the hole for a year or so. Costs can only be cut once and sponsors won’t be wanting to put money into a club that plays in front of a few hundred and can’t spell it’s media releases properly. We know how this ends.

This club won’t survive beyond the end of 2019 at the longest IMO. It may all end before that if the Tribunal next year forces another meltdown.

I refuse to put any effort into pie in the sky conspiracy theories. We are not too big to fail. Recent evidence shows that.

Can anyone provide any reason for optimism?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:45 am
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3886
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
Bullseye wrote:
Can anyone provide any reason for optimism?


I fear the silence in response to that might be deafening. :(

I'm waiting for whatever the announcement will be from the RFL for league1 (there clearly is some clarification coming at some point) after the season end before I think too much about any of this yet.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:58 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1189
Duckman wrote:
I fear the silence in response to that might be deafening. :(

I'm waiting for whatever the announcement will be from the RFL for league1 (there clearly is some clarification coming at some point) after the season end before I think too much about any of this yet.


Better to be silent than reply with a big fat no
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 12:09 pm
Ewwenorfolk User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 03, 2006 8:42 pm
Posts: 11976
Bullseye wrote:
It’s difficult to know for sure whether the lack of news coming out of the club about 2018 is down to uncertainty about what division we’re in or the fixtures we’ll have or whether it’s down to what we know is Chalmers reluctance to communicate at all. Could well be both. Doesn't matter - the effect is the same - disillusionment.

Personally my view chimes with that of FA. As things stand we’re in C1. Realistically we’re going to have a poorer squad than this year (certainly worse than Toronto this year) so we’re certainly not going to be romping to promotion. Think about it, most of our better players will get better offers or be returning to their parent clubs. We’re unlikely to have a coach in place that can attract players that can get us promotion. We may have an illustrious history but this doesn’t pay wages. We're part time - but unless we're willing to pay more than current PT clubs we're not going to attract any of their players. The best PT players are in the Championship. Will they want to drop to C1?

We’re going to be struggling with the Keighleys and Hunslets and Workingtons. A part time club, just like them on a similar budget and with similar standard players. That is not a recipe to get big crowds or sponsorship. It's a tipping point for me. My loyalty isn't unconditional. I may go to the odd game but that's it. As for the rest of my family they've long since found better things to do. We're not alone.

With that in mind there is zero chance of getting 2-3k season ticket holders as has been mooted. Even if Chalmers manages to bring in some new sponsors and cuts costs this is only going to plug the hole for a year or so. Costs can only be cut once and sponsors won’t be wanting to put money into a club that plays in front of a few hundred and can’t spell it’s media releases properly. We know how this ends.

This club won’t survive beyond the end of 2019 at the longest IMO. It may all end before that if the Tribunal next year forces another meltdown.

I refuse to put any effort into pie in the sky conspiracy theories. We are not too big to fail. Recent evidence shows that.

Can anyone provide any reason for optimism?

No
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:08 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9134
Location: bradford
Bullseye wrote:
Can anyone provide any reason for optimism?


don't panic. Frank and Mick will be along soon to spread more bullsh#t about millionaire owners waiting in wings and us being parachuted straight into SL in a shiny new stadium. Even RER's stopped spreading his rumour know. Past caring at this stage. No dourbt i'll get reeled in again once something positive starts to come out of odsal but at moment silence is deafening.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:17 pm
hindle xiii Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Mar 29, 2012 9:51 am
Posts: 1624
I'm having a completely rugby league free 2018. Bulls, SL, Cup, internationals, forums, scores. Stepping away from them all. I've just had enough.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:30 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 450
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
hindle xiii wrote:
I'm having a completely rugby league free 2018. Bulls, SL, Cup, internationals, forums, scores. Stepping away from them all. I've just had enough.


Sadly, I don't think you will be the only one.

I'm awaiting the outcome of the impending court case, and see how/if/why it affects the Bulls before even thinking about going next season. I'm pretty burned out by all of these shenanigans.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:48 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1137
Location: Waiting
Lets see what the special news is!!!!!!!!!
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:33 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4754
Well it wasn't a let down. Ross Oakes and Liam Kirk signed until 2019. Brilliant brilliant news. Much needed lift.
Re: 2018 Bradford Bulls
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 4:34 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1137
Location: Waiting
Bull Mania wrote:
Well it wasn't a let down. Ross Oakes and Liam Kirk signed until 2019. Brilliant brilliant news. Much needed lift.

Very good news.
PreviousNext

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, bellycouldtackle, Bing [Bot], Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, dddooommm, debaser, dr_noangel, jammle, Mobull, paulwalker71, Rarebreed, RickyF1, thepimp007, vbfg, woolly07 and 132 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,7871,86576,2234,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM