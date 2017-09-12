We're pretty much in the same old situation as we have been for about a million years (or feels like it). Nobody has a clue what we'll be doing or where we'll be playing, although the Fat Lady insists we're down in the 3rd Div.; this means without any more, you have the devil's own job to sensibly plan a squad, let alone convince any half decent players to stay, much less sign; and add to the the standard financial Sword of Damocles (this time round, it's the Tribunal claim that could see us sorely screwed and won't be known what happens till, is it January?) - and whatever happens, will by then have made a huge lawyer-sized gaping hole in the budgets.



And in terms of cashflow, I'd guess that the present season and the uncertainty around 2018 would severely hamper any season ticket sales, even if they were reasonably priced, but apparently it's gonna be "same again" which will make the most hardened of fan seriously doubt if it's worth it. My "same again" IIRC would be a total of £370, which I'd be handing over while watching the likes of Bentley, Ryan, Toovey, Oledzki, Lilley and others walking out the door, as the likes of Hemel, Coventry and Gloucsestershire sneak in, in a minibus. And worrying whether a disastrous Tribunal result might not bring the whole thing crumbling down yet again.



I also can't see next season being a good one anyway, even if we surmount these obstacles. Even Toronto, with all their moneymen, attractiveness, big salaries and squad of ex-SL players have hardly had it all their own way in this league and there are plenty of grizzled time-served outfits relishing a tasty fixture against the new kids (literally) on the block. Certainly we'll be no Toronto, to say the least. And the galling thing is, this season, we could have been very competitive in that league.